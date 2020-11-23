Swale Technologies Offer A Complete Line Of Top-Quality Ocean Monitoring Instruments
Swale Ocean Technologies, offers a complete range of top-quality ocean monitoring instruments and and a line of tools for underwater multi-parameter.
When it comes to ocean monitoring, you need the proper ocean monitoring instruments. This is necessary to result in improved outcomes for both humans and our ecological systems. These must be accounted for together.
With Swale Ocean Technologies, you get a range of quality ocean monitoring instruments and tools for underwater multi-parameter. Our products are backed up with extensive studies to ensure that we continue to provide our customers with innovative products and solutions.
With over 25 years of experience in providing ocean monitoring instruments all over the UK and Europe, we present to you our complete line of underwater multi-parameter equipment.
Underwater Listening Systems
EA-SDA14
EA-SDA1000
SYLENCE
BA-SDA14
TR-SDA14 (Topside Case)
PR-SDA14 (Small Topside Case)
Immersed System Behaviour
S3AP
This works well for measuring accelerations along the housing's axes and is excellent in measuring how immersed systems behaved at depths down to 6,000 meters
Strain Gauge
When measurements must be done at around 50 meters, a Data Pencil can be used during which the data logger could stay in the station. Some applications for this include tractive stress measurement on aquacultural cages held by cables, or on buoy anchoring, and the like.
S2IP
This can be used to measure the pressure and record it. This is available in 300m or 6000m pressure and tilt data logger version.
MRU-100 and MRU-500
The features and capability of this device goes beyond your accelerometer and regular attitude sensor. It accurately measures roll, pitch, heave, and heading in surface and underwater applications.
Sensors, Data loggers, and Multi-Parameter Probes
When choosing products under this category, it's best to contact us directly at +44 (0) 1865 582265 to discuss specific applications and requirements. Some of the features that are available include:
Plastic or titanium housings
Integrated anti-fouling wipers, Chlorinator or UV
Microstructure probes for stratification measurement
Fast response, low drift, platinum resistance thermometer or aged thermistor
Optional pump for the conductivity sensor
Interface options of wireless, USB, RS-232, RS-485, or FSK on single-core cable (up to 10km length)
For more information, visit our website at https://www.swaleocean.co.uk/. Sensor options can also include conductivity, rhodamine, phycocyanine, turbidity, chlorophyll-A, CDOM, fluorometer (multi-wavelength), pCO2, CH4, H2S, and more.
Vector Averaging 3-Axis Acoustic Current Meter
MAVS-4
This utilizes a terminal emulator interface (CrossCut or Hyper-terminal) to acquire real-time data, as well as downloading and archiving data to your desktop PC. It also uses a faired sensor head design equipped with a central strut and a 9.5 acoustic path length.
The controller is an Onset Tattletale 8. This is then is mounted by a connector under the main circuit board. This also features a battery pack including 18 AA alkaline cells, which is more than capable of offering the necessary power to the instrument.
Should you wish to know more about the products mentioned above, you may visit our official website at https://www.swaleocean.co.uk/ or call us at +44 (0) 1865 582265. Aside from underwater multi-parameter, we also have battery packs, enabling, and sampling equipment.
Featured Product
QuickBOLT - QuickBOLT2 with Microflashing®
Error-Proof Compression: The QB2 doesn't leave any room for user error when it comes to Microflashing® compression. Once the Dual Drive Shoulder Screw is secured, the Microflashing® is compressed. Only 3 Components: The QB2 is comprised of Microflashing®, an L-foot and a Dual Drive Shoulder Screw. No more Nuts needed to tighten and secure the L-foot! Not only does this simplify the installation process, it also cuts down the installation time.