Swale Technologies Offer A Complete Line Of Top-Quality Ocean Monitoring Instruments

When it comes to ocean monitoring, you need the proper ocean monitoring instruments. This is necessary to result in improved outcomes for both humans and our ecological systems. These must be accounted for together.



More Headlines Articles

With Swale Ocean Technologies, you get a range of quality ocean monitoring instruments and tools for underwater multi-parameter. Our products are backed up with extensive studies to ensure that we continue to provide our customers with innovative products and solutions.With over 25 years of experience in providing ocean monitoring instruments all over the UK and Europe, we present to you our complete line of underwater multi-parameter equipment.Underwater Listening SystemsEA-SDA14EA-SDA1000SYLENCEBA-SDA14TR-SDA14 (Topside Case)PR-SDA14 (Small Topside Case)Immersed System BehaviourS3APThis works well for measuring accelerations along the housing's axes and is excellent in measuring how immersed systems behaved at depths down to 6,000 metersStrain GaugeWhen measurements must be done at around 50 meters, a Data Pencil can be used during which the data logger could stay in the station. Some applications for this include tractive stress measurement on aquacultural cages held by cables, or on buoy anchoring, and the like.S2IPThis can be used to measure the pressure and record it. This is available in 300m or 6000m pressure and tilt data logger version.MRU-100 and MRU-500The features and capability of this device goes beyond your accelerometer and regular attitude sensor. It accurately measures roll, pitch, heave, and heading in surface and underwater applications.Sensors, Data loggers, and Multi-Parameter ProbesWhen choosing products under this category, it's best to contact us directly at +44 (0) 1865 582265 to discuss specific applications and requirements. Some of the features that are available include:Plastic or titanium housingsIntegrated anti-fouling wipers, Chlorinator or UVMicrostructure probes for stratification measurementFast response, low drift, platinum resistance thermometer or aged thermistorOptional pump for the conductivity sensorInterface options of wireless, USB, RS-232, RS-485, or FSK on single-core cable (up to 10km length)For more information, visit our website at https://www.swaleocean.co.uk/. Sensor options can also include conductivity, rhodamine, phycocyanine, turbidity, chlorophyll-A, CDOM, fluorometer (multi-wavelength), pCO2, CH4, H2S, and more.Vector Averaging 3-Axis Acoustic Current MeterMAVS-4This utilizes a terminal emulator interface (CrossCut or Hyper-terminal) to acquire real-time data, as well as downloading and archiving data to your desktop PC. It also uses a faired sensor head design equipped with a central strut and a 9.5 acoustic path length.The controller is an Onset Tattletale 8. This is then is mounted by a connector under the main circuit board. This also features a battery pack including 18 AA alkaline cells, which is more than capable of offering the necessary power to the instrument.Should you wish to know more about the products mentioned above, you may visit our official website at https://www.swaleocean.co.uk/ or call us at +44 (0) 1865 582265. Aside from underwater multi-parameter, we also have battery packs, enabling, and sampling equipment.