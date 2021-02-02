Electric Vehicles Market: Extensive demand for mid-priced vehicles is likely to flourish the EV segment

The global electric vehicles (EVs) market is witnessing substantial growth in the coming years owing to the swiftly escalating year-on-year adoption rate of electric vehicles across the globe; favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies introduced by several state governments; along with the quick establishment of infrastructure supporting EVs.

The global electric vehicles (EVs) market is witnessing substantial growth in the coming years owing to the swiftly escalating year-on-year adoption rate of electric vehicles across the globe; favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies introduced by several state governments; along with the quick establishment of infrastructure supporting EVs. Some European countries, China, and the U.S. led the global electric vehicle market in terms of sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Apart from this, the launch of turbo-chargers and wireless charging setups for electric vehicles is positively impacting the industry growth during the study timeframe.



