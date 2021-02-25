Sistine Solarâ€™s Award-Winning SolarSkinâ„¢ Technology Used in Flagship Universal Orlando Installation

Sistine Solar today announced the use of its award-winning, patented SolarSkin™ technology in the world's first custom-branded floating solar array at Universal Orlando. SolarSkin was utilized to display the brand name and iconic peacock logo of the park's parent company, Comcast. The 250KW array provides a beautiful showcase of the popular theme park's commitment to green energy and sustainability.



SolarSkin is a fully customizable graphic overlay that can be imprinted with any artwork and applied to any solar array. It enables businesses to go solar while celebrating their commitment to sustainability in eye-catching fashion by infusing custom artwork, brand colors, and logos. Located at the entrance to the theme park, the array features 645 high-efficiency solar panels and was installed by leading floating solar developer, D3Energy. This one-of-a-kind installation will supply the theme park with power while being instantly recognizable from the nearby roller-coasters."We are proud to have been chosen for this exciting project. As the most efficient aesthetic solar technology in the market, SolarSkin was the perfect fit to achieve the branding and full-color logo that Comcast and Universal Orlando sought," said Senthil Balasubramanian, CEO of Sistine Solar. "This breakthrough installation will be visible to the estimated 11 million visitors to the theme parks every year, and we expect it to inspire other brands to embrace solar and create beautiful works of art using the power of SolarSkin."Solar as a branding medium is a new offering pioneered by Sistine Solar that is expanding the market for solar. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, US businesses had installed approximately 8.3GW of solar by 2019. Yet, that amounts to less than 1% of the total electricity generation in the country. "SolarSkin is dramatically changing how customers perceive solar," said Balasubramanian. "We are seeing growing demand from very wide-ranging sectors - airports, car dealerships, theme parks, carports, to name just a few. The customizability of SolarSkin has opened up interest across the board, from Fortune 500 companies to the world's leading solar developers and installers."To see high-res photos of the project, please visit here. To place an order for customized SolarSkin for your business, please visit here.About Sistine Solar:Sistine Solar is a venture-backed Boston-based startup founded by MIT alums. Its flagship technology, SolarSkin™, is a patented aesthetic overlay that transforms the look of any solar array. It can make the array blend in with a homeowner's roofâ€”no matter what color, pattern, or style. Or it can convert it into a branding asset for businesses, an advertising medium for marketers, signage for street furniture, a canvas for an artistâ€”the possibilities are endless. SolarSkin was developed with the support of a $1million DOE SunShot award, has been deeply tested for long-term durability at the National Renewable Energy Lab, and has been deployed in installations in 20 states around the country. For more, please visit https://www.sistinesolar.com.