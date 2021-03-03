Zenernet and EagleView Partner To Harness the Sun Remotely

BELLEVUE, Wash., Mar. 3, 2021 - Zenernet, a leading residential solar installation company, and EagleView, a leading technology provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, today announced a partnership to improve the measurement and design process for homeowners. Under the new partnership, EagleView, the leader in roof structure measurements delivered in the U.S., will provide Zenernet with highly precise remote property measurements, removing the need for site visits and ensuring accurate estimates, plan sets and designs.



EagleView's high-resolution aerial imagery, including patented oblique imagery that is captured at a 45-degree angle to provide a three-dimensional view of the property, is accurate to within fractions of an inch. This unprecedented accuracy enables solar installers to streamline their workflows, with fewer changes to initial proposals and project plans."EagleView has the most accurate aerial imagery and property measurements available on the market today, and we are incredibly excited to partner with them to enable remote site visits that speed up the bid-to-installation timeline and ensure quality throughout the process," said JP Gerken, CEO & Founder, Zenernet. "EagleView's remote property measurements are much more consistent and precise than hand-measuring, as well as any other solution on the market. Using property reports to enable a remote workflow is the future standard in residential solar installation, and EagleView is the superior option to help us differentiate our business."Zenernet will use EagleView reports, in the form of CAD files, to create plan sets and design residential PV systems. This process, which is entirely remote right up until system install, reduces the number of necessary steps and optimizes both speed and overall design result."We're focused on delivering the best customer experience in solar, and accuracy and efficiency are crucial to that effort," said Gerken. "EagleView has become an essential part of our toolkit and our homeowners have enjoyed the benefits of greater speed and quality.""We're thrilled about this partnership with Zenernet and the opportunity to supply our best-in-class property measurements within their workflow," said Piers Dormeyer, President, Construction & Utilities, EagleView. "No longer are the days of dragging out installation timelines with site visits, hand measuring and changing estimates based on inaccurate information. This partnership brings homeowners the best innovations on the market, in an expedited workflow that puts the money in the installer's pocket and the panels atop the roof faster."About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in aerial imagery, machine learning-derived data analytics and software, helping customers in different industries use property insights for smarter planning, building and living. With more than 200 patents, EagleView pioneered the field of aerial property measurements and has the largest multi-modal image database in history, covering 98 percent of the U.S. population. Flying over 9.5 million linear miles every year, EagleView's coverage is the most extensive and up to date, enabling local government and business customers to use the most accurate data to make timely and informed decisions. For more information, call (866) 659-8439, visit www.eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.