BSLBATT Lithium is a China’s fastest service lithium battery packing manufacturer. Founded in 2003, the company is on a mission to develops and produces advanced series “BSLBATT” (Best Solution Lithium Battery). BSLBATT Lithium products power a rang

Studer Innotec passed the compatibility test with BSLBATT Battery-2.4-153.6 kWh: B-LFP 24V and 48V series storage products now compatible



The brand-new coupling of Studer inverters and BSLBATT Lithium batteries represents a quantum leap in the energy storage sector. Both the system efficiency and the system stability have been enhanced significantly. The positive result in the compatibility test opens the doors for an even closer strategic partnership between Studer inverters and BSLBATT Lithium worldwide.BSLBATT Lithium(Wisdom Industrial Power Co., Ltd), a China's fastest service lithium battery packing manufacturer, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with Studer Innotec, founded in 1987 by Roland Studer, is an ISO certified company that develops and manufactures inverters, inverter/chargers and MPPT solar charge controllers entirely in Switzerland. The alliance is expected to accelerate worldwide growth for all two companies and further position BSLBATT Lithium as the leader in lithium drop-in replacements for lead acid batteries, as well as other proprietary projects."BSLBATT Lithium has been searching for the right partnership to further advance our leading role in the lithium solar battery market. This exciting family company will allow us to not only strengthen the control and communication functionality within our products, but also offer enhanced solutions for our OEM customer base, as well as the aftermarket and the distribution networks we service," stated Paul Hecimovich, CEO of BSLBATT Lithium."We are very excited to have Studer Innotec join our partner network," said BSLBATT Lithium Senior Salesman Vivian Chen. "Their is a Swiss company, working in line with the Swiss culture of innovation, quality and reliability with our mission is to develop and produce advanced series of "BSLBATT" (Best Solution Lithium Battery) to provide clean energy for people.We are happy to have them join our team.""Studer is the best partner in the market for DC to AC solutions (single, 3 phase and paralelling both toghether). Also for back-up and residential. Technical support is amazing and after sales service is even better. I'd say that Studer is the most robust and flexible inverter/charger nowadays in the market. Efficiency is also the highest. Available communication posibilities become STUDER the first choice for high quality inverters. No other one has the B.L.O feature, that means Studer is the best taking care of the battery system and this means that the same battery will for sure last more time when comparing with other inverters."Mikel Elosegui (IBS Industrial Battery Service, GERMANY)● Availability of high capacity MPPT charge controllers.● Excellent system integration between charge controllers, inverter chargers and accessories.● Multiple programming options offer useful and required functionalities.● Fully integrated, easy-to-use control, programming and monitoring solution.● Studer Xcom System Monitoring Portal.Juan David López (Enerssin Ltda., Colombia)Studer Innotec will offer global audience BSLBATT's most popular lithium products, including 2.4 - 153.6 kWh that can power all types of inverter. In addition, customers that purchase BSLBATT Lithium Battery products are also supporting the planet for a healthier and more sustainable environment. The strategic partnership will be a key driver of growth and value for years to come.We are delighted to work with Studer Innotec, a company that has been producing high quality energy inverter for many years. Unlike other manufacturers, Studer Innotec controls the entire design of its products, which is a guarantee of reliability and an assurance of product durability.To learn more about Studer Innotec and BSLBATT Lithium, visit studer-innotec.com and lithium-battery-factory.com.About BSLBATT Lithium Battery:BSLBATT Lithium is a China's fastest service lithium battery packing manufacturer. Founded in 2003, the company is on a mission to develops and produces advanced series "BSLBATT" (Best Solution Lithium Battery). BSLBATT Lithium products power a range of applications including, Solar Powered Solutions, microgrid, Household energy storage and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage.