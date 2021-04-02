SUT LAUNCHES INTRODUCTORY VIRTUAL OFFSHORE WIND COURSE

The Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) has launched a virtual introductory offshore wind course featuring acknowledged industry and academic experts as presenters and in association with Cranfield University. It is designed with two specific groups in mind: professional non-engineering staff, who would benefit from understanding the offshore wind energy industry; and for engineers and technical staff new to the sector or making the transition from another industry. The first course, comprising two mornings of presentations and Q&A, will be held on Wednesday 5th and Thursday 6th May 2021. https://bit.ly/3u6PERh

Presenters over the two days are Judith Patten MBE, President SUT and Project Director, All-Energy; Miriam Noonan, Manager, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult); Kat Route-Stephens, Senior Consultant, MarineSpace; Jo Elver-Evans, Business Development Manager, Partrac; Phil Hart, Professor and Director Energy and Power, Cranfield University; Mick Cook, Director, MCL and SUT, past chair SUT OSIG Committee; Dave Brookes, Past President and Director, SUT; Elaine Greig, CTO, Renewables Consulting Group, and Una Brosnan, Offshore New Markets Manager, Mainstream Renewable Power; Co-chair Friends of Floating Wind; and a RenewableUK Board Member.As Cheryl Burgess, Chief Executive of SUT explains:"SUT is an international Learned Society with members in 40 countries. It covers all aspects of marine science and engineering involved in the seabed, the water column and surface piercing structures."An increasing number of our corporate and individual members in the UK and overseas are involved with the rapidly expanding global offshore wind industry. This new course with its stellar line-up of industry and academic experts, follows in the footsteps of our highly successful face-to-face five-day Subsea Awareness Course, designed for the offshore oil and gas industry, which has seen over a thousand delegates during more than 20 years. It too has turned virtual, with the first five morning course taking place in early June."The offshore wind course marks our first steps in our own energy transition as we diversify from solely developing training courses designed for the offshore oil and gas industry. I would particularly like to thank Dave Brookes, a former President of the SUT and its Hon Secretary, for his hard work in developing this new course."Down to detailThe Offshore Wind Course comprises eight modules over the two days. Following a brief introduction, Day 1 looks at ‘Wind and the Net Zero Challenge including Deepwater Floating Potential; ‘Planning, Environmental Studies and Approvals'; ‘MetOcean/Weather: UK and NW Europe Focus Including Deepwater for Floating Technology'; and ‘Fixed Bottom Offshore Structure Design and Integrity'.Day 2 begins with ‘Offshore Site Investigation and Seabed Site Foundations'; followed by ‘Construction and Cables'; ‘Floating Wind Structures'; and ‘Completion, Post Installation and Ongoing Operation'. Fuller details on the content of each module can be found at https://bit.ly/3u6PERhPresentations by experts will fill four hours on each morning, with an additional 30 minutes before and after the presentations set aside on both days for questions and discussion. Course fees are £325 for SUT members; and £415 for non-Members (excluding VAT where chargeable). It is CPD approved. Registration for the virtual Offshore Wind Course is at https://bit.ly/3u6PERh