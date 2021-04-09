36th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology, is to serve as a platform that facilitates the deliberation of the challenges involved in the practical implementation of all the most advanced knowledge produced in the fields of applied science, advanced engineering and technology.

36th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology, is to serve as a platform that facilitates the deliberation of the challenges involved in the practical implementation of all the most advanced knowledge produced in the fields of applied science, advanced engineering and technology. This convention is being organized with the intention of getting participants acclimatized to dealing with these developments. This conference which will take place from the 29th to the 30th of July 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand, will help all researchers (both inexperienced and veteran) to present their findings to the Esteemed members of the global scientific community, irrespective of the specific field of applied science, advanced engineering, or technology, they practice in.

