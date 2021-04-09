36th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology

Visit https://wcaset.com/bangkok for further information

36th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology, is to serve as a platform that facilitates the deliberation of the challenges involved in the practical implementation of all the most advanced knowledge produced in the fields of applied science, advanced engineering and technology.

04/09/21, 04:26 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids

36th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology, is to serve as a platform that facilitates the deliberation of the challenges involved in the practical implementation of all the most advanced knowledge produced in the fields of applied science, advanced engineering and technology. This convention is being organized with the intention of getting participants acclimatized to dealing with these developments. This conference which will take place from the 29th to the 30th of July 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand, will help all researchers (both inexperienced and veteran) to present their findings to the Esteemed members of the global scientific community, irrespective of the specific field of applied science, advanced engineering, or technology, they practice in.


04/09/21, 04:26 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Energy Storage & Grids News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter

SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter

The SolarEdge PV inverter combines sophisticated digital control technology with efficient power SolarEdge's EV charging single phase inverter offers homeowners the ability to charge electric vehicles up to six times faster than a standard Level 1 charger through an innovative solar boost mode that utilizes grid and PV charging simultaneously. This product is the world's first EV charger with an integrated PV inverter. Reducing the hassle of installing separately a standalone EV charger and a PV inverter, the EV charging inverter eliminates the need for additional wiring, conduit and a breaker installation. By installing an EV charger that is integrated with an inverter, no additional dedicated circuit breaker is needed, saving space and ruling out a potential upgrade to the main distribution panel. Whether you own an EV now or just want to be EV-ready, future-proof your home with SolarEdge.
More Products
Feature Your Product