ADVANCED RENEWABLE SOLAR ENERGY SOLUTIONS FROM LG ELECTRONICS DELIVER NOTEWORTHY ‘HERS INDEX’ RATINGS TO RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., April 20, 2021 — LG Electronics has been named the exclusive solar panel provider to The New American Home® (TNAH) and The New American Remodel® (TNAR) 2021, official show homes of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), bringing significant energy efficiency to both projects.



Key to TNAH's and TNAR's environmental sustainability and aesthetically appealing designs are rooftop installations of high-efficiency solar modules from residential solar energy leader LG:• The incorporation of LG Solar helped deliver a projected HERS Index of -16 to TNAH. Without the use of a solar system the HERS rating was 42, which is 42 percent more efficient than the construction of the average new home. The high-efficient LG solar panels are projected to provide 100 percent of the annual electric energy needs for the home.• As for the TNAR, the home had a projected HERS Index of 147 prior to the remodel, which is 47 percent less-efficient than the average new code-built home. After the remodel, this home achieved an extremely high level of energy efficiency with a HERS Index of 44; the inclusion of LG solar panels further reduced this to -11.Each home features 40 solar panels, offering an ideal solution for homeowners seeking to save on their utility bills and take positive steps for the environment. LG NeON® 2 60-cell solar panels, the company's best-selling modules, are helping power both homes to support their Net Zero designs. NAHB chose LG for the show's two featured "Net Zero" homes in the heart of central Florida. TNAH and TNAR encompass advanced, high performance products and functionality that homeowners are looking for when building, purchasing or renovating. Both state-of-the-art showcase houses illustrate how any home can be transformed into a high-performance, high-tech space when integrating today's building innovations to reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life.• TNAH is a stunning, three-level single-family home that showcases the latest designs centered on urban living. The 5,536-square-foot abode - one of the latest projects from Phil Kean Designs - consists of three bedrooms, four full baths and one half-bath, a showroom three-car garage, innovative exercise room, and numerous ultra-energy efficient, net-zero features.• TNAR 2021 was originally built in 1973 and draws lineage from Frank Lloyd Wright Prairie Style architecture. The organic architecture of this lakefront home lends itself to varying ceiling heights and a complicated - yet exciting - layout for builder E2 Homes to renovate. The home features the sleek and unique chef's kitchen, as well as six bedrooms, six bathrooms and two half bathrooms, ultra-energy-efficiency products, and a fully furnished cabana and an outdoor entertaining area with a large pool, spa and lanai.Both homes have achieved National Green Building Standard "Emerald" certification, ENERGY STAR building certification, and Net Zero status from the U.S. Green Building Council.LG modules are among the most popular in the U.S. residential solar market both for new construction and renewable-energy upgrades to existing homes. Across its portfolio, they feature high power outputs and outstanding durability that perform well in a variety of environments and weather conditions. The LG NeON 2 panels are high-efficiency modules that generate more power from the same amount of sunlight than lower-efficiency modules of the same size while blending in unobtrusively to the look and feel of the home's design. The NeON 2 panels are backed by LG's strong 25-year product and enhanced performance warranty.To learn more about LG Solar and its latest offerings, please visit LG.com/solar. Tours of the homes are offered virtually. Visit The New American Home's virtual experience as well as The New American Remodel's virtual experience to learn more about the construction process, as well as the final showcase homes.# # #About LG Business SolutionsLG Electronics is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. LG's U.S. solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production will start in Huntsville, Ala., in early 2019. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.