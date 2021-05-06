Solar inverter or PV inverter
Solar inverter or PV inverter is one of the most critical components of the solar power system and is often referred to as the heart of a solar PV system. Solar inverter converts DC (like 12V/ 24V/ 48V) electricity from solar panel into AC (like 120V/ 230V/ 240V ) power required to run your applicance.
Solar AC power generation system is composed of solar panels, charge controller, inverter and battery; solar DC power generation system does not include inverter. Inverter is a power conversion device, which can be divided into self-excited oscillation inverter and other-excited oscillation inverter according to the excitation method.