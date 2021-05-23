IES recieved Certificate of Correction from the USPTO
IES is a new type Renewable Energy Source that has the energy giants ,such as Siemens Electric, reaching for their wallets. This tiny little company from East Texas beat all the big money energy to the punch and is now preparing what is said to be the largest transfer of wealth in human history. Powerline Absent Homes (PAH) will restructure the energy industry worldwide as we know it.
Regenerative Mechanics is not new, look at the "Beverley Clock" in London. Started back in 1864 and still ticking today, without ever needing to be winded or any need for external forces, fuels or additives. IES and their groundbreaking technology has incorporated similarities into Fueless power generators. This means to the public, an opportunity for Powerline Absent Homes (PAH). Finally, the ability is here today to cut loose the lifetime electric bills that make the rich, richer and keep the general population struggling to make ends meet and keep the lights on. With the implementation of PAH, the economic effects are to be seen worldwide. IES is then next clean generation of power production. Advances to the mechanical systems of IES are mind blowing and quite unbelievable. IES technologies solves many of the current environmental and climatic crisis we now face. It opens new avenues of research for our children to advance upon in a non fossil fuel technological direction. IES is registered and is Patent Pending in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and has been issued a Certificate of Correction by the USPTO, of which is at fault of the USPTO. Several attempts have been made upon the USPTO ,by the owner of IES, in order to have the companies technology placed as a Betterment of Mankind innovation or Humanitarian Patent, so as to make same available for use worldwide. This is because the clouds over our head today are over someone else's tomorrow, meaning we all live on the same rock. Thank you and have a blessed day, keep the lights on , it's free.
Featured Product
STI Norland - First dual-row tracker in the market
Developed in 2017, the STI-H250â„¢ is consists of two linked torsion beams that rotate simultaneously following the sun's path. They are moved by just one motor, cutting supply and maintenance costs. STI-H250â„¢ dual-row tracker includes backtracking mode to avoid shadowing between adjacent rows and stow function to protect the tracker in extreme wind conditions. For cleaning, vehicles can pass between trackers and each row can be placed in a different position.