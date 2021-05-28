Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

The vehicle industry is witnessing rapid electrification, driven by the global need to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions. As the infrastructure for charging expands and offers fast, reliable and convenient charging, double-digit annual growth for electric vehicles is expected. Major automakers are targeting electric vehicles to represent a significant share of their new offering in the coming years, while some even plan to discontinue manufacturing combustion engine driven cars by next decade. It is estimated that only-electric vehicles will represent 25% of light vehicles production in 2030.



"I am very pleased to introduce our initial range of products from the FiltEV® platform", says Cedric Vallet, Head of Business Development, Industrial Filtration & New Vehicles. "Utilizing our extensive technological platforms already in place, the offering highlights the innovative benefits of our new portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to this market. Consequently, we plan to further expand our portfolio of solutions in this field, also including fuel cell air intake, over the coming months", he adds.The addressable annual market opportunity for filtration media used in electric vehicles is expected to grow at around 35% per year up until 2030, reaching approximately EUR 100 million.Electrification is a key strategic theme for Ahlstrom-Munksjö, which has successfully served the automotive industry for 50 years and has gained a leading position in engine filtration worldwide. Widespread adoption of electric vehicles will require more than just the needed technology. It also requires energy storage solutions, where fiber-based materials are widely used. Thanks to its extensive expertise in cellulose, glass microfibers and specialty nonwoven materials, Ahlstrom-Munksjö is also developing a complete range of energy storage solutions under the FortiCell® product platform.Ahlstrom-Munksjö's FiltEV® offeringThe FiltEV® offering for cabin air, cooling systems and transmission showcases what Ahlstrom-Munksjö can develop for the filtration of fluids in electric vehicles. The combination of unique production capabilities and enhanced raw materials deliver the most reliable protection of people and systems, along with a guarantee of extended lifetime and energy efficiency.Cabin air filtration - Pure air for passengersCabin air quality is an increasingly important factor in the design of the new generations of vehicles. By filtering particles, microorganisms and harmful gases, air filters create a healthier cabin environment and improve the driving comfort.Ahlstrom-Munksjö delivers a reliable range of high performance media for cabin air filters in electric vehicles, which operate under the most demanding requirements:Particulate portfolio protecting against coarse, fine and ultrafine particles, including bacteria and viruses.Carbon portfolio combining removal of particles and gases for an increased level of protection and comfort.The benefits include reliable filtration efficiency, optimal gas adsorption and excellent converting performance.Cooling fluids filtration - Reliable shielding of the thermal management systemEffectiveness and lifetime of battery pack, fuel cell units and e-motors in electric vehicles highly depends on the ability to keep them in a narrow temperature window whatever the conditions of use.Ahlstrom-Munksjö provides a wide range of high performance filtration media for cooling air and liquids which guarantees a smooth and safe operation of the thermal management unit:High permeability air filtration media preventing wear of the fan and clogging of the system.Proprietary full synthetic three-layer media with a wide range of efficiency covering most cooling oil filtration requirements.The benefits include the highest filtration performance, extreme durability and superior dust holding capacity.Transmission filtration - Enhanced protection of the drivetrainThe cleanliness of the oil is an increasingly important factor in the performance, reliability and life time of the modern transmission systems and the new propulsion solutions for electric vehicles.Ahlstrom-Munksjö provides a complete range of high performance media for suction and pressure transmission filters which meet OEM requirements:Premium glass microfiber media with optional protective scrims, an ideal choice for high efficiency filtration solutions.Proprietary full synthetic three-layer media with excellent durability and a wide range of efficiency covering most filtration requirements.The benefits include highest filtration performance, enhanced reliability and extended lifetime as well as state-of-the art laminating capabilities.Additional products, including solutions for fuel cell air intake, will be launched under the FiltEV® platform in the coming months. Our mission is to expand the role of fiber-based solutions for sustainable everyday life. Our offering includes filter materials, release liners, food and beverage processing materials, decor papers, abrasive and tape backings, electrotechnical paper, glass fiber materials, medical fiber materials, diagnostics and energy storage solutions, as well as a range of specialty papers for industrial and consumer end-uses. Our annual net sales is about EUR 2.7 billion and we employ some 7,800 people. Read more at www.ahlstrom-munksjo.com