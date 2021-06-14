ALL-ENERGY & DCARBONISE POSTPONED UNTIL 11-12 MAY 2022 – MAJOR VIRTUAL SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT PLANNED FOR AUTUMN 2021

RX (Reed Exhibitions Limited) has announced that All-Energy, the UK's largest annual renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, and the co-located Dcarbonise, are now scheduled to take place on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 May 2022 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).



In place of the face-to-face event, Dcarbonise Week will be staged in the early autumn as a pre-COP26 week-long Virtual Summit. Dcarbonise Week will provide exceptional educational and guidance from industry leading experts involved in clean energy, transport, cities, industry, travel, and farming, all with clear messages for the global summit, the green recovery, and a Just Transition.Jonathan Heastie, All-Energy and Dcarbonise Event Director, and Portfolio Director of RX (Reed Exhibitions), said:"With Dcarbonise Week in autumn 2021 and All-Energy and Dcarbonise 2022 in May 2022, we will now straddle the all-important COP26 with two key events."With just a little over two months before All-Energy and Dcarbonise are due to be held in August, as with question marks remaining about holding major indoor events, we have consulted with industry and key stakeholders and, with their input, concluded that we now have a solution that better suits the challenges we all face. It almost goes without saying that we are very disappointed to not be going ahead with a live event in August. But we know that Dcarbonise Week will most certainly make for an interesting and informative substitute this year and it will build on the incredible success of our webinar series, which between May 2020 and March 2021 has seen 30 webinars created and nearly 20,000 views either live or ‘on demand'."Now is the time to roll up our sleeves and set to work first on Dcarbonise Week; and then on ensuring that All-Energy, often referred to as the ‘AGM of the renewable and low carbon energy industry', and Dcarbonise 2022, will be the highly effective post-COP26 legacy events, held, as usual, at the COP26 venue - SEC Glasgow and in our traditional May spot."We look forward to delivering the true value of this industry-leading event for our exhibitors, sponsors, partners, speakers, visitors through both the virtual and live events. We would like to thank them and, of course, SEC for their continuing support in these challenging times."2022 Conference Call for Speakers now openWith an eye on the next physical event on 11 and 12 May 2022 the Call for Papers has been reopened (with some new categories) and is available at www.all-energy.co.uk/en/Conference/callforpapers. Those who have submitted for the 2021 event need not re-submit, their submissions will be ‘rolled-over' for consideration for 2022; but they are very welcome to suggest new ideas as well. The Call will remain open until Friday 17 December 2021.Sponsors, supporters, and further informationAll-Energy's major sponsors include Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club Sponsor); and webinar sponsors included the Scottish Government, GreenPower International, Natural Power, Ørsted, ScottishPower, SP Energy Networks, Shepherd and Wedderburn, SmartestEnergy, and UKRI.All-Energy is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United KingdomFurther information is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com