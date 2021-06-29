Fugroâ€™s Geo-data platform to accelerate delivery of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind project

Fugro has completed the first phase of a 2-year contract with Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) to build and manage a centralised, cloud hosted Geo-data repository for the company's lease development off the coast of New Jersey in the US. The web-based engagement platform was recently delivered and utilises Fugro's Gaia technology to provide Atlantic Shores and their stakeholders with a single source of updated Geo-data and documentation. Fugro will maintain the Gaia solution until 2022 to help Atlantic Shores achieve streamlined decision making and an accelerated project schedule.



To develop the Geo-data repository, Fugro is integrating public datasets and historical project data with real time field data, including information from Fugro's ongoing metocean, geophysical, geotechnical and environmental programmes. The approach is facilitating real time tracking of the site characterisation effort, along with an updated â€˜digital twin' ground model of the lease area. This information is accessible to project stakeholders 24/7 without the need for specialised software or GIS experience; it also includes a data deliverable portal for downloading post-processed datasets.Deanne Hargrave, Geoscience Manager for Atlantic Shores, said: "Atlantic Shores is thrilled to leverage Fugro's Gaia solution for visualising and sharing our wealth of geophysical, geotechnical and environmental data internally with our project team and externally with our stakeholders. Engineering decisions are facilitated, enhanced and expedited from the instant information access that Gaia provides to our team. This comprehensive data solution is advancing the way we work collaboratively and encouraging complete utilisation of the valuable datasets."Edward Saade, President of Fugro in the US, said: "We are pleased to expand our work with Atlantic Shores through this contract and look forward to demonstrating the value of truly integrated Geo-data products and services using Fugro's Gaia technology for the offshore wind market. As a US industry leader, Atlantic Shores has the potential to make a significant impact to our country's energy transition, work that aligns perfectly with our own purpose to help build a safe and liveable world."