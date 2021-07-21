Clenergy Releases High Value-added Solar Fencing Solution

PV-ezRack® by Clenergy has recently unveiled its new Shield Series, dubbed SteelFarm. SteelFarm is an innovative high value-added fencing solution suitable for the building & construction industry, and also can be used for PV installations in solar plants, gardens, farms, etc. - The possibilities are endless.



More Headlines Articles

Why should you install fences for your solar plants?Security 2XThe use of solar fences ensures security two fold. Fences can be used as a security barrier to protect the highly valuable solar equipment against theft or damage. More importantly, they keep out humans and wildlife, thus protecting them from any unexpected electrical safety issues.Conformity with International StandardsBased on the revised FIT Law in Japan, solar farms larger than 50KW need to be equipped with fences. This also applies to solar plants in Korea and Southeast Asian countries, with custom standards and regulations.Top 5 benefits!Fast and Easy InstallationThanks to the modular design, the system can be installed with simple tools in a short time. And the steel posts can be connected to the metal wire mesh easily.Excellent ResistanceManufactured using high-quality materials with excellent impact resistance and corrosion resistance, the system offers a reliable and durable solution.Flexible CompatibilityPV-ezRack® SteelFarm is compatible with concrete, ground screw, and steel pile foundations. Furthermore, the system adapts to either the flat or sloping ground.Significant SavingsSimple and efficient design allows for significant savings of time and labour costs, delivering an economical solution.Streamline AestheticVarious colours are available for choice, ranging from brown, white, green to sliver, with customized solutions to cater to the surrounding environments (made to order)."We are pleased Clenergy can provide this ground-breaking service for global clients, along with supplying solar mounting systems. Clenergy has completed the first installation of solar carports integrated with fences in the latest project site situated in the Maldives. This is a significant milestone," said Daniel Hong, CEO at Clenergy.For more information about PV-ezRack® SteelFarm, visit https://www.clenergy.com/product/shield-series/steelfarm.