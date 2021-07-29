Cantsink Named Among Top 6 Solar Contractors in the U.S. By Solar Power World

Atlanta, Ga. (July 29, 2021) - Cantsink was named the No. 6 solar contractor in the nation by Solar Power World, and has been included on the list for eight years in a row.



A LEED-certified manufacturing company and foundation support expert for more than 30 years, Cantsink uses its expertise in solar to support its net-zero energy facility outside of Atlanta, Ga. The company stands as a leader not only in the construction industry, but in the solar industry as well.According to Solar Power World, "The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States." Additionally, "Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states.""The Cantsink team is proud to be named among the top 6 solar contractors in the U.S. by Solar Power World," said Patrick Hutchinson, chief executive officer of Cantsink. "Between the experience and knowledge of our team and the quality of our service, it's no wonder that Cantsink is also the No. 1 solar contractor based in the state of Georgia."The team at Cantsink is recognized as a forerunner in alternative energy construction, in addition to being a leader in foundation engineering and structure support. With its expertise in support for ground mount solar systems, Cantsink's team works alongside EPC firms to determine the best support design for their projects.Cantsink's Pad Support option can ensure that central inverters and transformers remain in place, without settlement issues, for the life of a system, using Cantsink's structurally engineered helical piles. Additionally, Cantsink offers turnkey pull testing services with the option to drive piles during pull testing for any ground-mounted solar site.Centric, another product from Cantsink, provides a centralized mounting solution for string inverters that offers exceptional protection and streamlined O&M through the life of a solar project.Cantsink also offers solar panel cleaning services. Not only does proper cleaning extend the life of solar panels, but it dramatically affects their productivity and efficiency. Several electric membership cooperatives (EMCs) and independent power producers (IPPs) have chosen Cantsink exclusively for solar panel cleaning services. After soil/dirt is removed from panels, there is a noticeable increase in production year over year.Cantsink is a LEED-certified piling manufacturing company trusted throughout the nation to supply innovative, strong and cost-effective helical piles. The company has been in the helical pile industry since 1988, innovating piles for a wide variety of structures in both commercial and residential projects. Cantsink's team of professional engineers have more than 45 years of combined experience and can supply custom helical piles for new building contractor projects, and provide foundations or tiebacks for nearly any structure. Building on its pioneering experience in the solar industry as a net-zero energy facility, Cantsink leveraged that expertise to become a recognized national leader in the fast-growing solar industry as well. For more information on Cantsink and how it can help your company with solar services or foundation support, please visit www.Cantsink.com, email infor@cansink.com or call (678) 280-7453.