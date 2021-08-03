Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC reviewed two major RatedPower’s pvDesign algorithms, compared them to those used in Pvsyst© and concluded that they conform to standard industry practice.

Madrid, Spain - August 3rd 2021: BV, a leading global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company has issued an independent review of RatedPower's pvDesign software.



More Headlines Articles

The independent review focuses on two main areas:- A conceptual level benchmark analysis of pvDesign and PVsyst© on four separate design/technology cases.- A high-level review of pvDesignTM's energy production estimation algorithms.With regards to the benchmark analysis, BV compared pvDesign and Pvsyst© simulation results for four different cases modeling power plants that had DC capacities of approximately 100 MWdc. These cases include fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker configurations and monofacial and bifacial modules deployed in Germany, Texas (United States) and Spain. The differences between the energy injected into the grid computed by pvDesign and Pvsyst© ranged from 0.07 to 1.08%. pvDesign's estimates were consistently higher.On the other hand, BV reviewed two of the major algorithms implemented in pvDesign - the computations of solar position angle and the irradiance received on the back face of a bifacial module - for technical accuracy. These algorithms were also compared to the ones used in Pvsyst© . BV believes that both algorithms follow the same general approach in pvDesign and Pvsyst© and conform with standard industry practice."We had internally compared our energy model against PVsyst© and we knew we were close. BV has helped us validate our previous work and provided further credibility to our energy estimates" said Mario Benneckers, Product Manager at RatedPower.RatedPower believes that this report proves its commitment to providing a trustworthy energy model that its customers can rely on, and that the results proved the model to be accurate and comply with the industry standards. pvDesign will continue working towards a fully global bankability model and expect to become the one-stop suite for solar development.About Black & Veatch Management Consulting, LLCBlack & Veatch Management Consulting, LLC provides integrated strategy, transaction advisory, business operations, regulatory and technology solutions for the global power, water, oil and gas, telecommunications and non-traditional industries. Our highly experienced team of professional consultants bring together combined expertise in advanced analytics and practical business sense with extensive technology and engineering capabilities. We deliver solutions that work best for your transformation, program needs, organization, assets and customers.About Black & VeatchBlack & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.BLACK & VEATCH MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, LLC AND ITS AFFILIATES (HEREAFTER COLLECTIVELY "BLACK & VEATCH") DO NOT APPROVE OR ENDORSE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE OFFERED BY RATED POWER. The statements contained in this document are for general information purposes only. Black & Veatch makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability or suitability with respect to the information, facts, observations, analysis, opinions, or other matters contained in this document for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. Black & Veatch shall not be responsible or held liable for any losses.About RatedPowerWe help companies discover the smartest ways to design utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through pvDesign, our software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design, and engineering of photovoltaic plants in all its stages.