Tigo Energy to Reveal New Solutions for Solar Fleet Management and Fire Safety at Intersolar Europe

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), confirms the Company's presence at the upcoming Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany. Tigo representatives will showcase the entire family of Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE devices, including the recently introduced TS4-A-2F and the Tigo Energy Intelligence software platform. Together, these Tigo products make up the most cost-effective and advanced solution for rapid shutdown on large-scale solar projects.



More Headlines Articles

Tigo Energy has led solar innovation with its Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE by providing the freedom for customers to choose the features and components for their solar installations. Over the past 12 months, Tigo released key updates and innovations to its Flex MLPE product line to address the growing demand for high-power solar modules and energy projects that call for a diversified set of fire safety, monitoring, management, and power optimization features."The Tigo TS4 is a fixture in the systems we deploy because they provide a level of utility and value simply not found elsewhere," said Ines Zion, Head of Business Development at Energy Rockstars GmbH & Co.KG. "The TS4 units are quick and easy to install, and the module-level monitoring they enable through the Tigo EI app gives us an outstanding overview of the installed components. The system reporting offered by Tigo also helps us quickly understand system performance and manage maintenance, both of which our customers value."The Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) solution, a comprehensive digital platform, is designed to optimize the installer experience around commissioning, monitoring, and maintaining fleets of solar installations. Tigo EI also delivers the tools to decrease operation and maintenance costs, increase system performance and revenue, and improve the user experience for installers and customers. The platform also simplifies the commissioning process by providing greater system visibility and information to end installers and EPCs."The Tigo Energy Intelligence platform takes the installer experience to the next level, and we look forward to showing our installer partners exactly what Tigo EI can perform for them," said Mirko Bindi, Vice President EMEA Sales and MD Europe at Tigo Energy. "The data granularity and analytics provided by the Tigo EI platform enables deep insights into systems that allow EPCs and installers to speed up commissioning, reduce operations and maintenance costs, maximizing system performance and revenue."To learn more about Tigo Flex MLPE solutions and the Tigo Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, please visit Tigo Energy at Intersolar Europe (Messe München, Pavilion B5, Booth 150) from October 6-8, 2021.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.