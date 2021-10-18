Fulminate comeback – The smarter E South America opens its doors after COVID-19 break

Sao Paulo, October 18, 2021: South America's solar markets are on the rise. After surpassing the three new milestones of 5, 6, and 7 GW of total cumulative installed solar capacity in 2020, Brazil has already surpassed the 10 GW mark this year. The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (ABSOLAR) has declared that Brazil installed more solar in 2020 than ever before. In 2020, installations grew to a record 3,150 MW, of which 2,540 MW was in distributed generation and 618 MW was in centralized generation.



©Solar Promotion International GmbHMarket experts are confident that 2021 will show an even more dynamic development. The move towards a renewable, decentralized and digital energy supply is clearly emerging. Generation, storage, distribution and consumption of energy must be intelligently interconnected in the future. This is where The smarter E South America - LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world - comes in.The new energy world on displayThe global energy industry has been undergoing a radical transformation in recent years. The new energy world is renewable, decentralized and digital. The energy industry is in a state of flux. Renewable sources of energy are here to stay. Their rapid expansion is transforming the structure of the energy supply system. As energy from renewable sources is not always uniformly available, the generation, storage, distribution and consumption of energy must be intelligently interconnected in the future. The energy industry can only develop successfully and sustainably if modern technologies are employed effectively.The smarter E South America - LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world - today opens its doors to more than 25,000 visitors. More than 250 exhibitors will present their latest innovations, products and services."Now more than ever, it is necessary to hold The smarter E South America event in person. We are proud to be part of this success story and are looking forward to a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere on the show floor", Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International and Daniel Strowitzki, CEO at Freiburg Management and Marketing International, the international organizers of The smarter E South America, jointly state.Three days of knowledge onsite and onlineInformation, education and training sessions will be an integral part of the three-day event. The extensive conference program includes presentations from over 100 speakers covering all relevant topics related to markets and technologies, legal framework for distributed generation in Brazil, trends in centralized and distributed generation markets, the role of the solar source in the Brazilian electricity matrix, assessment of current field experiences, how to promote and increase solar PV installations, innovation and business models, emerging applications like floating PV and agrophotovoltaic, technical standards and market and technology up-dates on energy storage solutions.Taking in account that due to the pandemic not everyone will be able to attend the conferences in Sao Paulo in person, or that the calendar is so packed with appointments that there is no time to attend all days of the Intersolar and Eletrotec Conference this year The smarter E South America is offering access to streaming of all sessions of the conferences."Intersolar is an important place for ABSOLAR members, as it is an opportunity for the entire production chain to meet, exchange information and knowledge. It is a democratic space where distributors, integrators, installers, partners and customers gather. In this environment, new deals are created and new market perspectives emerge in the industry for the coming years. It is, therefore, a unique opportunity for all our members." Ronaldo Koloszuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ABSOLAR."The Legal Framework for Distributed Generation provides an opportunity to demonstrate the advantages of solar energy to all kinds of industries in Brazil: from agribusiness to manufacture, from housing to small, medium and large businesses. To take part in the main event for the solar industry is to be at the center of the solar energy business." Leonardo Fogaça Pantaleão, Acting CEO, Sices Brasil, Diamond Sponsor."After a long period of restrictions, on-site events are finally back on track and we can reconnect with our business partners and friends. This will be our first Intersolar as a franchisor and we are optimistic about the growth of the photovoltaic solar energy market in Brazil." Rodolfo Meyer, CEO, Portal Solar, Platinum Sponsor and Webinar Gold Sponsor."For us, it is very important to join an event that not only showcases market trends and connects us with our fellows in the industry, but is also highly conducive to creating new business opportunities. In addition, it raises urgent discussions on the need for neighboring countries to merge their energy grids - including photovoltaic systems - in order to avoid, for instance, the supply issues brought on by the water crisis in Brazil." Carolina Reis, Commercial Director, Meu Financiamento Solar.The smarter E South America offers a comprehensive workshop program to train knowledge and skills. Exhibitors will display their products and solutions at the Innovation & Application Stage where visitors are welcome to see latest innovations, industry trends, as well as workshops and educational training sessions.About The smarter E South AmericaWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world. It takes a comprehensive approach to the topics of the energy system transformation by presenting cross-sector energy solutions and technologies. The smarter E South America creates opportunities to address all key areas along the value chain. Focusing on the generation, storage, distribution and use of energy and the ways in which these aspects interact and can be intelligently combined, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy future from across the world's most influential markets.The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 18-20, 2021, bringing together the following events:• Intersolar South America - The Largest Exhibition and Conference for the South American Solar Industry• ees South America - South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systems• Eletrotec+EM-Power South America - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementOrganizers: The smarter E South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.The smarter E South America 2021Date: October 18-20, 2021Exhibition times: 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.Conference times: 9:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.Expo Center Norte - São Paulo - SPFor more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.br