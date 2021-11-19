Energy-as-a-Service Market Appears to Be Promising for Both Large and Small Businesses in Coming Future

Global Energy-as-a-Service market was valued at approximately USD 57.6 Billion in 2020 and is predicted to create revenue of around USD 106.6 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of roughly 10.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Energy as a service (EaaS) is a business model that allows clients in the commercial, medical, and higher education sectors to execute energy projects with no upfront costs. The service provider creates the project scope, funds the material and construction expenses, maintains the project equipment, and record and keep a check on the results to verify energy savings. The project expenditures are repaid by the client through a monthly, quarterly, or yearly charge for the services obtained.



