Antaisolar secures 100MW solar racking supply deal with DINGJING COMBINE

On Nov 29th, 2021, Chinese solar racking supplier, Antaisolar has signed an agreement to provide up to 100MW solar racking for distributed solar projects in China.

11/30/21, 04:56 AM | Solar & Wind

The deal with DINGJING COMBINE, a company that covers the development, construction and operation of solar projects in China, and is said to has developed over 300MW rooftop solar projects. Since a new pilot program specifically designed to promote the deployment of distributed solar PV approved by China's National Energy Administration (NEA) in late August, Province-wide solar promotion policy has sent China demand to another peak. Antaisolar and DINGJING COMBINE will jointly explore the possibility of rooftop power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise.


CEO of Antaisolar, Jasmine Huang expressed optimism about its collaboration with DINGJING COMBINE and mentioned it will further increase our competitiveness in the domestic markets.

" Antaisolar's innovative and efficient product R&D concept and mature service are highly compatible with our concept of "building a photovoltaic power station with better quality, shorter construction period, and lower construction cost. With their tailor-made advantage for complicated solar project and high quality products, we will be able to explore more low-carbon energy cooperation opportunities in China, " said by CEO at DINGJING COMBINE.

