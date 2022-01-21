TÜV SÜD to assess wind turbines for the Korean market

TÜV SÜD can now offer design examination of wind turbine generators (WTGs) to be placed on the market in South Korea. The international testing and certification company has recently been approved by the Korean Energy Agency (KEA) for this task. Design examinations are a prerequisite for KEA certification and thus market access.

Korean and foreign manufacturers require certification in accordance with the Korean Standard (KS) to market their WTGs in South Korea. KEA certification is mandatory for all WTGs with rated power capacities from 750 KW. Certification is based on design examination carried out by a KEA-approved third-party testing and certification company with the required expertise. Design examination covers the entire WTG and its components, including rotor blades, electrical and mechanical components.



More Headlines Articles

"We are delighted that following our approval by the KEA, we can now contribute our experience and expertise to the further expansion of off- and onshore wind energy in Korea and support the ambitious plans of the Korean government in this domain", says Jung-Wook Seo, CEO of TÜV SÜD Korea. "Wind turbine manufacturers benefit from the close collaboration of our Korean wind-energy experts with the network of international experts at TÜV SÜD Group", comments Dr Helge Knobbe, Head of Industry Service at TÜV SÜD Korea.Wind-energy services from TÜV SÜDTÜV SÜD looks back on a long and successful track record in the certification of onshore and offshore wind farms as well as wind turbines and their components, and has broad experience on the Korean wind energy market for several years. The international testing and certification organisation supports planners, manufacturers, contractors, investors and owners and also provides assistance with risk analyses, occupational health and safety concepts and quality assurance during construction. Other core fields of activity include quality assurance in component manufacturing and periodic testing and inspection throughout the service life of the wind turbines.