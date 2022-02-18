Fugro’s Geo-data supports future development of Hornsea offshore wind farms and UK’s energy transition

Ørsted has awarded Fugro a marine geotechnical site investigation contract for its Hornsea Three and Hornsea Four offshore wind farm developments. Located off the East Coast of England in the North Sea, this forms part of the broader Hornsea Project - which includes the two current world's largest offshore wind farms - Hornsea One and Two.

With operations set to run from May to August 2022, Fugro will be mobilising multiple vessels from its industry-leading fleet to combat challenging ground conditions and deliver large volumes of Geo-data within the required project schedule. The detailed site investigations include, downhole cone penetration testing (CPT), seismic cone penetration testing (SCPT), downhole sampling and high-quality rock coring as well as borehole geophysical logging. This will not only enable reliable and efficient foundation designs, but also help derisk the project's future developmental phases.Dennis Koenen, Fugro's Global Director Geo-data Acquisition Marine Site Characterisation, said: "Our site investigation services are crucial for ensuring the long-term performance of offshore assets, such as the Hornsea Project. With an array of specialised vessels and equipment, we are committed to supporting the UK's energy transition and we're proud to continue working with Ørsted, building on our past success, to provide critical support that will help move this project forward."Fugro has been extensively involved in the development of the Hornsea Project sites since 2011, completing a range of geophysical, geotechnical and environmental services.