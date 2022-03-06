DEPCOM Power Expands Energy Storage Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 — DEPCOM Power Inc. (DEPCOM), a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions LLC — a unit of Koch Industries Inc. (Koch) — announces its energy storage division has expanded its portfolio to 650MWhr of projects in execution. The EPC and O&M leader brings a legacy of more than 4GW of utility solar success to energy storage projects, optimizing energy, providing top tier battery equipment, integrated EMS and Long Term Service Agreement (LTSA) to maximize owner's ROI across the full spectrum of use cases. DEPCOM's fully integrated solution is uniquely bankable, leveraging Koch's position and its diverse investments across the energy storage ecosystem.



"As a trusted one-source partner, we help asset owners drive down total cost of ownership and ensure the most competitive and bankable energy storage solutions," says Johnnie Taul, CEO of DEPCOM. "Our end-to-end advantage combines engineering leadership, procurement power, and operational expertise with Koch's capabilities. Its investments in next-gen storage technologies, global logistics, and battery recycling make for a compelling, fully integrated solution."DEPCOM's dedicated storage experts leverage the company's full spectrum of in-house EPC and O&M services to reduce complexity, lower capex, extend battery life, and boost ROI with:● A global supply of certified technologies that cuts risks and ensures competitive pricing● Advanced financial energy optimization that improves IRR and optimizes battery life● 24/7 monitoring and dedicated maintenance, delivering reliability and risk reduction● EMS with SCADA controls to ensure performance, safety and security● Fully wrapped solar & storage or standalone storage EPC, O&M and LTSA by one trusted partner to provide an unparalleled and bankable performance guarantee. Backed by an S&P AA1/Moody's Aa3 investment grade entity."We stand behind energy storage systems that are managed at peak, bankable performance," says Executive Vice President - Energy Storage Steve Chun. "We partner hand-in-hand with asset owners to deliver technology-agnostic systems through an end-to-end solution that reduces complexity and risks for maximum revenue and ROI."To learn more about DEPCOM's unique capabilities, meet the Energy Storage Team at the Solar + Wind Finance & Investment Summit March 7-9 in Scottsdale.About DEPCOM PowerDEPCOM Power is an energy solutions partner for the utility solar and energy industries providing Project Development Support, Engineering, Procurement & Construction, Energy Storage, Repowering and Operations and Maintenance services. DEPCOM Power leverages a highly experienced power team, technology-agnostic top-tier equipment, and cost-effective solution delivery methods to provide optimum levels of agility, price, and quality. For more information about DEPCOM Power, please visit www.depcompower.com.About Koch Engineered SolutionsKoch Engineered Solutions (KES) delivers superior value in developing, integrating and applying innovative technical and service solutions for industrial value chains. KES offers uniquely engineered solutions in construction; mass and heat transfer; combustion and emissions controls; filtration; separation; materials applications; automation and actuation. Based in Wichita, Kansas, KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, one of the largest private companies in the world. More information is available at KochEngineeredSolutions.com.Media Contact:Danielle Luciano | Director of Marketing | dluciano@depcompower.com