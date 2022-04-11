Agenda published and registration open for the 6th Hybrid Power Systems Workshop – 26-27 April 2022 in Madeira/virtually.

The 6th Hybrid Power Systems Workshop is a globally recognized technical conference focusing on Hybrid Power Systems, Micro-Grids, Island Power Systems and Hybrid Power Plants. It will be held on 26-27 April 2022 in Madeira/virtually. Many international case studies and best practices will be presented throught the Workshop. Keynotes will be given by Madeira's energy provider EEM and Portuguese science institute INESC TEC.

With more than 50 presentations in 14 sessions, the 6th Hybrid Power Systems Workshop offers a wide range of topics to the expected 100 participants. Ancillary services of renewables will be addressed as well as grid and design aspects and system studies of both hybrid energy systems and hybrid power plants. The aim of the workshop is to bring together participants from industry and research and to create a platform for the global exchange of knowledge and experience. To this end, many international case studies will be presented throughout the workshop, e.g. from the Azores, the Faroe Islands, Indonesia, Brazil, Kenya, India and many others.



During the keynote session, local energy provider Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira (EEM) and the Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science (INESC TEC) will provide a comprehensive look at Madeira's energy system. The Portuguese island set a goal to increase the share of renewable energy to 50% by 2022. In their presentations, the EEM presenters address both renewable energy management on Madeira Island and EEM's strategy to maximize renewable energy integration. Among other projects, the island's grid code has been updated, existing hydropower plants have been upgraded, and pilot projects on energy storage and the use of electric cars have been implemented. However, the most important step towards achieving a 50% share of renewable energy is the new Calheta hydropower plant. INESC TEC will present in the keynote the development of specific grid codes for the safe expansion of renewable energy in island grids, as well as control measures to smooth PV power fluctuations in the Madeira power grid.The workshop will take place at the VidaMar Resort Hotel Madeira and virtually. In addition to the workshop sessions, attendees can also participate in various on-site networking opportunities such as the workshop dinner or a study trip.More information on registration and the preliminary program are available on the workshop website: https://hybridpowersystems.org/Press Contact:Tel.: +49 6151 78581 00Fax: +49 6151 78581 73E-Mail: info@energynautics.comEnergynautics GmbHRobert-Bosch-Strasse 764293 DarmstadtGermanywww.energynautics.com