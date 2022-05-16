Switch2's cost & carbon saving heat network technology shortlisted for top energy award
Switch2 Energy has been named as a finalist in the prestigious Energy Awards, in recognition of its innovative ICON connected heat interface unit (HIU), which is transforming heat network performance by lowering costs and reducing carbon emissions.
ICON, which uses open protocol and Internet of Things (IoT) technology to Improve heat network efficiency by up to 35%, has been shortlisted for the 'Physical Technology of the Year - Heating and Cooling Award'.
Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy said: "At a time of record high energy costs, our new ICON HIU is helping to relieve the impact of soaring gas prices by transforming heat network efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. We're proud to gain recognition as award nominees and to be shortlisted alongside some of the UK's leading sustainable energy innovators."
The next generation electronic HIU uses real-time deep data insights to deliver continuous improvement and proactive maintenance. ICON represents a paradigm shift in heat network capability and its IoT technology means ICON can be remotely optimised, ensuring network managers and stakeholders have unparalleled access and understanding of their network's performance, efficiency and reliability. ICON puts transparency and customer service at the heart of communal heat networks.
ICON's management portal can be accessed from any web-based device - enabling managers to monitor whole-system performance and update settings for the entire heat network without needing to be onsite. This makes it simple and cost effective to manage commissioning and validation of the HIU, together with all aspects of long-term heat network operation.
The final winners of The Energy Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on Wednesday 29 June 2022.
