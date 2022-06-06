Dynapower Enhances its Clean Energy Future with Acquisition by Sensata Technologies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT - Dynapower, a global leader in energy storage and power conversion systems, has announced its sale to Sensata Technologies, a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors and sensor-based solutions, including controllers, software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. The transaction is expected to be complete early in the third quarter of 2022.



The purchase of Dynapower is a foundational addition to Sensata's clean energy solutions portfolio and will support Dynapower in its rapid growth in clean energy markets including green hydrogen production, electric vehicle charging stations, solar energy, and microgrid storage, in addition to expanding work in Dynapower's industrial, defense, and service business units. The acquisition will enable Dynapower to further expand its global footprint, invest in new technologies and markets, and accelerate the scaling of its business."The push toward clean energy is mission-critical. As such we are ecstatic about the opportunity to rapidly advance our clean energy impact," said Adam M. Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of Dynapower. "Becoming part of the Sensata Technologies family provides access to global resources that will greatly enhance our ability to scale the business, execute projects, and support our customers across the globe.""Through this new path, we're one step closer to reaching our goal of powering a cleaner planet," said Brandon Sorensen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Dynapower. "Our entire team is excited to join forces with Sensata and continue this journey together."Cowen and Paul Hastings LLP served as financial and legal advisors to Dynapower, respectively.About DynapowerSince 1963, Dynapower has provided power electronics solutions, along with an array of aftermarket services focused on continuous reliability and efficiency to an ever-expanding global customer base. They are a trusted leader in all types of power conversion equipment including high power rectifiers, inverters, DC/DC converters, integrated battery energy storage systems and transformers for use in hydrogen, e-mobility, energy storage, industrial, mining, defense and research applications. With headquarters and a 150,000 square-foot vertically integrated manufacturing facility in South Burlington, VT, Dynapower is collaborating with its partners and clients to shift the way our world uses power and advance our resilient, clean energy future. Learn more at www.dynapower.com.About Sensata TechnologiesSensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified, and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components, and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle and off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com.