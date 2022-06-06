GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. RECEIVES A COMMITMENT TO SUPPY GREEN HYDROGEN FOR ITS PYROLYSIS PROJECTS WORLDWIDE
Management Commentary The Time is Right - Under the current economic market and energy conditions, Green Energy investments will remain very attractive to the investment community. With the U.S. rapidly becoming the number one energy producer in the world, the momentum of investment capital and investor interest in Green Energy projects will remain strong for many years to come.
Further, Global Clean Energy is negotiating the terms of hiring Black & Veatch as its EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contractor. The decision to hire Black & Veatch was based on the first project assignment and completion by the company for GCE, its experience in the goals we have set to provide clean energy without harming the environment, and the worldwide coverage that Black & Veatch provides.
Global Clean Energy is an independent and emerging Green Energy Company on its way to becoming a world leader in waste to fuel as well as striving to become one of the largest producers of carbon black. With the strength of Black & Veatch and the addition of Green Hydrogen, our engineering data confirms the work our people have been devoted to in the last 5 years.
Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
