The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has prepared a fact sheet to address what it describes as "key myths" regarding proposed legislation impacting citizenship crewing requirements for vessels engaged in the US offshore energy sector.

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) published a detailed Information Note on 14 March 2022 on Congressionally proposed manning constraints applicable to vessels operating in support of U.S. offshore energy projects. The proposal was passed by the House of Representatives on 29 March 2022 - the American Offshore Worker Fairness Act, Section 518 of the Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 (H.R 6865). This measure is now pending before the U.S. Senate.



More Headlines Articles

"There remains much more to comprehend regarding the potential of this proposed legislation and there are many inaccuracies related to the purported rationale for the need for enactment of this legislation," explained IMCA's Chief Executive, Allen Leatt. "IMCA has prepared a comprehensive fact sheet to demystify key myths regarding this proposed legislation, available at www.imca-int.com/imca-demystifies-the-american-offshore-workers-fairness-act/."In addition, the American Clean Power Association, the leading U.S. association representing renewable energy companies in the U.S., has recently published a publicly available germane paper on Offshore Wind and Maritime Crewing which is also included on our websitem"