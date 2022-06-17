Kseng supplied ground-mounted system for a 9MW solar plant in Japan

Currently, a larger number of utility-scale solar projects are being built in mountainous areas in land-scarce Japan. When it comes to mountain solar projects, the biggest concern is how to cope with rugged terrain. Kseng solar has offered nearly 2.5GW solar racking solution in Japan, the most recently completed solar project is the 9MW solar farm in Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, which had grid-connected in March 2022.



The project utilized ground-mounted system from Kseng solar, featuring with long-span and double rail which is tailor-made solution for thin-film solar panels with bifacial power generation. At the early stage of the project, Kseng solar engineering team came on-site to conduct topographic survey and offer technical support. It turned out to be the proper solution allowing for reducing the shadow from the back side and thus maximizing the energy generation of the station.With a capacity of 9217.4KW, the design of this extra-high-voltage project has been strictly audited and approved by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry(METI), a ministry of the Government of Japan. Structural calculations of the system show that it‘ll provide sufficient strength to ensure safe power generation for at least 25 years.At the end of 2021, Kseng solar had accomplished more than 5GW of solar racking shipments, and had been keeping the best annual growth rate for six consecutive years in Japan market. Driven by the mission of" Empowering our world with clean energy ", Kseng solar has in-depth cooperated with strategic partners in Japan, providing products with excellent quality, rigorous design, fast delivery, and looking forward to bringing more clean energy solutions to the local.