TrinaTracker insights on How to Increase Energy Yield with Intelligent Integrated Tracking Solutions

Continuous reduction of LCOE is the driver of grid parity and will speed up the application of solar projects. Spain is the biggest market for solar trackers in Europe, with years of tracker projects development, more and more complex terrains bring challenges to solar tracker design and installations.

7th July 2022, TrinaTracker a global leading tracker solution provider, gives its insights on how to increase energy yield at Solar Energy Future Europe 2022.



More Headlines Articles

In 2021, 23% of the energy produced in Spain came from the wind sector, followed by nuclear and hydropower, only 8% of the energy mix generated in the market came from solar. Solar growth in the country will be fuelled by the National Energy and Climate Plan which targets 39.2GW of solar PV capacity by 2030 and aims for a 100% renewable energy in the electricity mix by 2050.Continuous reduction of LCOE is the driver of grid parity and will speed up the application of solar projects. Spain is the biggest market for solar trackers in Europe, with years of tracker projects development, more and more complex terrains bring challenges to solar tracker design and installations.Last Wednesday July 6th, Natalia Cotrino, Key Account Manager EMEA, participated in one of Solar Energy Future Europe 2022 innovation boxes presenting "How to Increase Energy Yield with Intelligent Integrated Tracking Solutions".In the presentation, Ms. Cotrino introduced SuperTrack Smart Control System as the solution to the challenge that PV industry is facing: how to make PV economically viable while adapting to the complex terrains?TrinaTracker's patented SuperTrack Smart Control System can increase energy production by up to 3% to 8% during highly diffuse irradiance and in uneven terrains scenarios, compared with conventional algorithms. Additionally, the embedded monitor and control platform can effectively reduce the O&M time of main tracker components, which will reduce power loss during O&MTrinaTracker is dedicated to provide solutions for energy cost reduction. SuperTrack Smart Control System was designed to make Trina's trackers plus modules solution specially adapt to complex terrains in overcast weather conditions, impacting positively in the energy production, lowering LCOE. For more information on SuperTrack Smart Tracking Control System visit https://bit.ly/SuperTrackENCaption: Natalia Cotrino presenting "How to Increase Energy Yield with Intelligent Integrated Tracking Solutions" at Solar Energy Future Europe 2022.Source: TrinaTrackerAbout TrinaTrackerTrinaTracker, is a leading tracker solutions provider that integrates manufacturing, design, deployment, smart tracking, intelligent O&M, and best-in-class life -cycle services.The company focused its R + D + I capabilities on developing innovative solutions to lower the energy price of its client.TrinaTracker has nearly two decades of experience in the solar industry and has developed more than 300 projects across the five continents.For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/TrinaTrackerInfo