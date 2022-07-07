IMCA ADDS U.S. OFFSHORE WIND EXPERTISE TO BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT TEAM

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has appointed Dustin Varnell to its Business Development team. Based in Rhode Island, Dustin will focus on the U.S. offshore wind energy market, complementing the work of Bruce Gresham, IMCA's Director of Client Engagement in the U.S.

Allen Leatt, IMCA CEO stated: "As a Master Mariner on dynamic positioned (DP) vessels Dustin is very familiar with IMCA's work in the field, which is very beneficial in representing the association to existing and new member companies in the U.S. wind industry. We look forward to closely engaging with industry in the Northeast U.S. and helping to support the production goal of 30GW by 2030 in a safe and efficient way."Dustin Varnell has 20 years' experience in offshore energy and marine operations. He spent over 15 years offshore as a ship's officer working internationally on large-scale projects in Asia, the Gulf of Mexico, and Brazil. Dustin is a Master Mariner, an experienced DP operator and holds many industry credentials and certifications. His shipyard and vessel construction experience include projects in Japan, Singapore, and various locations in the United States.He has spent the last four years in construction and operational planning in the developing U.S. offshore renewable energy industry. He is passionate about the development of offshore renewables and the implementation of marine technology to improve safety.