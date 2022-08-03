Clenergy Digital Solar PV Power Generation Technology Forum Held in Xinjiang

The Digital Solar PV Power Generation Technology Forum with the theme of "Digital Empowerment of PV Power Generation, Helping to Achieve Carbon Neutrality Targets" was held in Urumqi, Xinjiang on July 15, 2022. This forum was hosted by the People's Government of Urumqi Municipality.



Important leaders of the People's Government of Urumqi Municipality, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regions and Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), CEO of Clenergy, the Secretary of Party Committee and CEO of Urumqi Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd., and representatives of key enterprises in Xinjiang's power sector and well-known PV power generation enterprises gathered together to discuss how to apply digital technology to enhance the level of PV power generation and forge a high-quality and sustainable green energy development path in Xinjiang, and to exchange and discuss new PV technology, new material application and affordable power plant investment and construction.Setting Sail on a Digital PV JourneyThe organizer of this forum, Clenergy Industrial Investment (Xinjiang) Digitalized Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. is a joint venture established by Urumqi Industrial Investment Group Co., Ltd. and Clenergy. Clenergy Industrial Investment will build a 2GW advanced PV power generation technology demonstration base and a 5GW smart PV tracker equipment manufacturing industry in Urumqi in next three years, and is committed to further improve the technology level and power generation efficiency of PV power generation in Urumqi through the application of digital smart tracking technology.Zhu Dagang, member of the party group of the People's Government of Urumqi Municipality and Vice Mayor, stated at this forum:"Urumqi and Clenergy have established a strategic partnership. Clenergy Industrial Investment will plan and construct smart PV tracker equipment manufacturing industry and PV power generation technology demonstration base, which will effectively fill the market gap of solar PV tracker industry and promote the technological progress and industrial upgrading of enterprises in Xinjiang, and add new strength to Urumqi's high-quality economic development.Daniel Hong, CEO of Clenergy, stated:" The deep strategic cooperation with People's Government of Urumqi Municipality, Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone and Midong District is a major development opportunity for Clenergy. With the support of the leaders of Urumqi Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and People's Government of Urumqi Municipality, Clenergy and Urumqi Industrial Investment Group established the joint venture Clenergy Industrial Investment (Xinjiang) Digitalized Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd., which contributes to the realization of low-carbon goals and the development of a green and low-carbon economy in Xinjiang. "Bai Junlei, Product Director of Clenergy, demonstrated the technical advantages of Clenergy in the field of solar tracking systems. Clenergy PV-ezRack Digital Smart Tracking System has become the preferred solution for ground-mounted PV power plant projects. It is believed that in the future, when the factory is put into operation, the production capacity of Clenergy Industrial Investment will better match the development needs of the PV industry in Xinjiang.Gathering Momentum & Creating a Win-win SituationThe forum featured a wide range of speakers sharing cutting-edge technologies and insights on digital PV. Speakers from Baosteel Group Xinjiang Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd., China Energy Engineering Group Xinjiang Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd., TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Kinglong United Automobile Industry Co., Ltd. gave wonderful speeches.About ClenergyClenergy (Stock Code: 603628) is a high-tech Sino-Australian founded enterprise in the global solar PV industry. We specialize in the development, manufacturing, and engineering of one-stop solar mounting gear and solutions for solar plants worldwide. Since its incorporation, Clenergy has fulfilled its mission to transform the global energy mix for a carbon-neutral world through our various technologies.Core BusinessesResidential, commercial & industrial, ground-mounted, and smart solar tracking solutionsConstruction and smart O&M of solar plantsInvestment in smart solar +digital energyMedia ContactTel: 0592-3110088Email: communications@clenergy.comWebsite: https://www.clenergy.com