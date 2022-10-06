Stracker Solar appoints successful fintech executive as new CEO

Stracker Solar is pleased to announce that Allen Gilstrap has joined the company as CEO. Gilstrap has extensive international experience in launching and building VC-funded, technology businesses. He will be leading Stracker Solar's national expansion and is taking over the chief executive position from Jeff Sharpe, the company's Founder and President who created the Stracker product and will continue to serve as COO/CTO.



"We are honored and excited that Mr. Gilstrap will be leading our company and its dedicated team on the path of exponential growth" says Sharpe. "His experience and accomplishments make him the perfect executive for this key role, and I am happy to be handing over the reins to him.""Stracker Solar has engineered the most forward-thinking solar tracker available in the market", said Gilstrap. "We are launching this fall a targeted national expansion effort, certifying regional steel fabrication facilities that will manufacture Stracker elevated solar trackers for EPC clients."Most recently, Gilstrap was the CEO and co-founder of Ongo, the leading B2B digital payment service in Myanmar. Ongo's 8,500 Agent employees provide digital financial services to 1.3 million consumer app users, 140 corporate clients and 30,000 merchants.Prior to Ongo, Gilstrap served as CEO and co-founder of OpenRevolution, a leading mobile payment fintech and advisory service that implemented over 40 mobile, digital financial service projects in 25 countries. Before taking the entrepreneurial path, Gilstrap served as General Manager and VP for American Express in London, leading the Smart Solutions business.Gilstrap received his MBA degree from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from the University of Kansas.About Stracker Solar:- Stracker Solar, headquartered in Ashland, Oregon, has been manufacturing, selling, and installing state-of-the-art elevated dual-axis solar trackers since 2017.- Strackers are the most robust, highest efficiency solar power systems available, generating up to 70% more solar energy each year than same-sized fixed rooftop, carport, or ground-mount systems. This efficiency translates to a 55%-65% lower carbon footprint as well.- Stracker's 20' pole-mounting allows continued use of the grounds below, which makes the system ideally suited for parking lots, agricultural operations, school yards, community solar projects, and more.- The Stracker solar system was developed and is currently manufactured in Ashland, Oregon. Stracker systems installed in northern California and southern Oregon have documented unparalleled performance. Based on this success, Stracker has embarked on a national expansion initiative certifying regional fabrication facilities and enlisting EPC Partners.- Strackers are patent-pending and carry the valued UL 3703 certification.CONTACT INFORMATION:Brigitta Banki, Marketing and Communications Directorbbanki@strackersolar.com541-631-1275www.strackersolar.com###