Natural Power appoints Director of People and Culture

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Kay Lejeune as Director of People and Culture. In this newly created role, Kay will be based out of the business' Horsley office near Newcastle, and will be responsible for leading the growing the HR team and shaping the organisational culture as it continues to expand globally.

Kay joins from Wood Group, where she was a Senior People and Organisation Manager for the Environment and Infrastructure business, responsible for 1,000 staff across the UK and Europe, and part of the European leadership team. She is a senior HR professional with 20 years' experience at Wood within its global consulting business, supporting consultancy services across energy and the built environment.



More Headlines Articles

Kay has significant experience in leading the overall provision of strategic and operational HR and a track record of working with senior leadership teams to develop and implement effective people strategies aligned to business objectives. Experienced across all areas of the employee lifecycle, Kay is committed to promoting business and HR performance through engagement, talent management, and performance management.She said: "With its ambitious growth plans, this is an exciting time to join Natural Power. People are what make a business, and as we continue to develop the structure to support growth, there'll be a real focus on the retention and engagement of employees. We're already expanding the HR team, and I'm looking forward to working with our teams to realise the potential here."Kay holds a post graduate diploma, PgDip in Human Resource Management from Northumbria University, as well as a Bsc (hons) degree in Speech and Language Therapy from Newcastle University, and is a chartered member of the CIPD.Rob Brown, managing director at Natural Power said: "With more than 20 years of senior HR experience in environmental and engineering consultancy, Kay is ideally placed to deliver our people strategy across the themes of ‘recruit, engage and retain' to enable us to achieve our growth objectives. We're delighted to be welcoming her to our team."If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit www.naturalpower.com/uk/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted now.