Clēnera Selects Merit Controls for Use in U.S. Solar and Hybrid Projects

Grid integration provider Merit Controls today announced that utility-scale solar and energy storage developer, Clēnera, will work to accelerate the deployment of the Merit Controls solution in the U.S. through their partnership. The first-of-its-kind partnership is unique in that Merit Controls provides a secure, programmatic, scalable, standardized, and integrated approach to interconnection and control of U.S. renewable energy deployment.



"A new decade brings a new generation of technologies enabling a secure, reliable, valuable grid with clean energy access for all. Clēnera is seizing the opportunity to leverage its scale to realize this," Tom Kuster, CEO of Merit Controls, said. "Merit Controls' mission is to serve our clients via innovation, as evidenced by this deep, trusted partnership. Our capacity to innovate, while making the economics work for Clēnera's extensive portfolio, enables our shared strategy and vision of reducing fossil fuel dependence and addressing climate change. We look forward to working together with Clēnera, and other developers, to proliferate our solutions and ultimately accelerate the clean energy transition."Digitizing the gridAs like-minded energy leaders with complementary skill sets, Clēnera and Merit Controls are driving cleantech and power transformation, creating a blueprint for utilities to become clean energy leaders in their communities. As they work together to digitize the grid, they will enable economically efficient, dispatchable, renewable energy generators and storage systems to replace fossil fuel use."In light of the demand for Clēnera's renewable energy projects, we require a partner with a scalable, standardized controls solution. Merit Controls meets our needs and enables our rapid expansion in the North American market," Clēnera co-founder and COO Adam Pishl, said. "We are confident in Merit's team and their shared vision for the future of utility-scale solar and energy storage."About Merit Controls: With more than 4GW of operating renewable energy projects, Merit Controls provides advanced, proven grid integration products and services for utility power generation, all in one innovative platform. The company's collective expertise and sophisticated software streamline grid integration while boosting efficiency and reducing operational risks. The company's vendor-neutral open architecture is proven to be highly compatible with a wide range of hardware components for utility-scale renewable energy assets. Merit Controls is a division of Merit SI Technologies, partially owned by Turner Renewable Energy. The company is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey, and maintains a growing Technology Center in Toledo, Ohio. For more information, please visit http://www.meritcontrols.comAbout Clēnera: Clenera, LLC ("Clēnera"), a subsidiary of Enlight Renewable Energy, LTD (TLV: ENLT), develops, builds, and operates utility-scale solar and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining advanced technology with the team's leading talent, Clēnera provides reliable and affordable renewable energy solutions for its utility partners. Clēnera has developed nearly 2 GWdc of utility-scale solar projects and provides long-term management on 1.6 GWdc of those projects on behalf of third-party owners. The company is actively developing approximately 50 large-scale solar projects in various stages of development with an approximate capacity of 12 GWdc and more than 19 GWh of energy storage projects. Learn more at http://www.clenera.com.About Enlight Renewable Energy: Traded on the Tel Aviv stock exchange (TASE: ENLT), Enlight is a leading renewable energy company which focuses on initiation, development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy generation projects. The company operates in Israel, Europe and the United States, with a diversified portfolio of operating projects and projects under construction and pre-construction, with a total generation capacity of 2.2 GWDC and total energy storage capacity of 0.5 GWh. In addition, the company owns an additional 14.8 GWDC pipeline of generation capacity and 6.9 GWh of energy storage pipeline in various stages of development. For more information, visit https://enlightenergy.co.il.Forward Looking StatementThe information detailed in this press release related to anticipated project timelines, future funding, technology deployment and development, and other statements regarding future matters, as detailed above, is "forward-looking" as defined in Section 32A of the Israel Securities Law, 5728-1968, and is only an assessment based on the information, estimates, forecasts and data available to Clēnera's management at the time of the press release, and current management assessments. This information is conditional and subject to the existence of various factors, including the data of the project under development and the general risk factors that characterize the Company's activities. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, it is possible that projects under development may not be completed profitably or at all. Accordingly, the aforementioned information may not come to realization or actual results may differ from the information described above.