Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community

Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa.



"Edward has a long history with the solar industry and as a conservationist," said Chris Hopper, co-founder and CEO, Aurora Solar. "His passion for and views on solar closely align with our mission to create a future of solar for all. We're thrilled to add Edward to Empower's roster of world-class speakers who are collectively advancing the solar industry and creating a more sustainable, resilient future."During his keynote titled "The Importance of Solar for All," Norton will share his views on the role of solar in creating resiliency and social equality. He will also discuss the importance of distributed energy and how it has come to life through the MWCT's Chyulu Carbon Project, which he has been supporting for the past 20+ years. One of the organization's newest projects focuses on building energy storage and solar infrastructure to power electric vehicles in remote parts of Kenya to help protect wildlife. In support of this cause, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars to this initiative for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page; donate here.Empower is open for anyone to attend and features 35+ solar experts as part of its speaker lineup. From solar professionals seeking to earn NABCEP CEUs to industry advocates who are passionate about accelerating the clean energy future, Empower offers something for everyone.To learn more about Empower 2022, view the full agenda, and register for the event, visit https://aurorasolar.com/empower-2022-agenda/.About Aurora SolarAurora is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 10 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50 and was voted the best solar software by Solar Power World in 2021. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on Twitter @AuroraSolarInc.