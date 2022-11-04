Small Hydropower Market Size to Surpass USD 10.56 BN by 2030

According to the global Small Hydropower market size is expected to surpass around USD 10.56 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.



More Headlines Articles



In terms of revenue, the micro hydropower type segment accounted for the largest share of over 55.0% in 2021 and is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period



The civil construction component segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021



In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for a revenue share of over 35.0%. The market in this region is led by China, Japan, and India. The reduction in renewable energy costs and the decrease in infrastructure costs promote the rapid production of small hydropower plants in the region, leading to the increasing adoption by mini and micro small hydro facilities in the Asia Pacific



Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. For instance, In October 2021, ANDRITZ, an international technology group offering hydropower generation equipment such as pump turbines, submersible motors, and services for various industries, received a contract worth USD 86.77 million (75 million euros) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers based in Tulsa District for the restoration and up-gradation of all four turbines and generators at Robert S. Kerr hydroelectric power plant, located along Arkansas River in Eastern Oklahoma adjacent to the town of Cowling ton



Growing investments in smart "energy-saving" across various end-uses are expected to provide an impetus to the adoption of small hydropower energy for electricity generation. Moreover, an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the growing power consumption has fueled the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to adopt certain renewable energy measures. Policies by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in order to encourage renewable sources of energy, coupled with the need to deliver energy in rural locations, are expected to foster market growth.The micro hydropower type segment dominated the market and accounted for over 55.0% in 2021. Micro hydropower projects range from less than 1 MW that can provide power for a rural industry or small community in remote areas away from the grid area. The micro hydropower systems consist of essential components including water conveyance channels or pipelines, turbines, pumps, alternators, regulators, and electricity distribution wiring. Commercially available turbines and generators are being sold as a package and require only the assembling of components, which makes the systems easy to manage and replace. Up to 1 MW led the market and accounted for over 55.0% in 2021. They are set up in geographical areas having flowing water through great mountain ranges and their foothills. They are either used as stand-alone systems or, more often, as systems feeding into the grid. The hydropower system of 100 kW capacity is used to power the rural industries, small communities, or remote areas away from the grid.Civil construction accounted for a substantial share of project costs across all small hydropower projects (SHPPs). Therefore, to correctly led the water onto the turbines and raise the water head level, civil constructions such as weirs (dams) are being built. Hence, these simple constructions are more economical than large hydropower plant projects. The market is anticipated to witness steady growth in all segments as the amount of electricity resources increases. The reduction in renewable energy costs and the decrease in infrastructure costs promote the rapid production of small hydropower plants in the region, leading to the increasing adoption by mini and micro small hydro facilities in the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the projected period owing to the investments in off-grid energy generation and rural electrification.The micro hydropower type segment dominated the share with a revenue share of over 56.0% in 2021. Micro hydropower projects range from less than 1 MW that can provide power for a rural industry or small community in remote areas away from the grid area. Based on type, the market for small hydropower has been segmented into micro hydropower and mini hydropower.The micro hydropower systems consist of essential components including water conveyance channels or pipelines, turbines, pumps, alternators, regulators, and electricity distribution wiring. Commercially available turbines and generators are being sold as a package and require only the assembling of components, which makes the systems easy to manage and replace. Therefore, low maintenance and easy replacement are expected to result in increased market opportunities for micro hydropower.Up to 1 MW led the market and accounted for over 56.0% share of the global revenue in 2022. They are set up in geographical areas having flowing water through great mountain ranges and their foothills. They are either used as stand-alone systems or, more often, as systems feeding into the grid. The hydropower system of 100 kW capacity is used to power the rural industries, small communities, or remote areas away from the grid. On the basis of capacity, the global market has been divided into Up to 1 MW and 1-10 MW.The 1 MW to 10 MW capacity hydropower plant is ideally used to generate power fed into the main grid. The negative environmental impact and cost savings offered in distribution and running costs provided by the small hydropower plants are expected to result in positive market growth for 1-10 MW capacity hydropower plants over the forecast period.The civil construction segment led the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 31.0% in 2022. Civil construction accounted for a substantial share of project costs across all small hydropower projects (SHPPs). Therefore, to correctly led the water onto the turbines and raise the water head level, civil constructions such as weirs (dams) are being built. Hence, these simple constructions are more economical than large hydropower plant projects. On the basis of components, the global market has been divided into civil construction, power infrastructure, electromechanical equipment, and others.The market is anticipated to witness steady growth in all segments as the amount of electricity resources increases. The electromechanical equipment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period. Major small hydropower plants have a trash rack cleaning machine, which removes material from water in order to avoid it entering plant waterways and damaging the electromechanical equipment or reducing hydraulic performance. In small hydropower, the electromechanical equipment costs vary from country to country depending upon the requirements affecting the investment costs that differ not only from country to country but also from region to region. In addition, the cost of various components of electro-mechanical equipment has been worked out as per prevailing rates based on runner diameter and capacity of the plant for different types of turbines and generators.Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 36.0%. The market in this region is led by China, Japan, and India. The reduction in renewable energy costs and the decrease in infrastructure costs promote the rapid production of small hydropower plants in the region, leading to the increasing adoption by mini and micro small hydro facilities in the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow during the projected period owing to the investments in off-grid energy generation and rural electrification.Europe accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021. Russia held the largest share in the European market in 2021. Factors including growing concerns over greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increasing generation costs through non-renewable resources are projected to drive the adoption of small hydropower over the forecast period. The rising population, coupled with the increasing demand for efficient and clean energy, is expected to propel market growth. The availability of funding in the European Union for energy conservation and energy efficiency projects has been one of the major factors driving the regional market growth.Siemens Energy; General Electric; Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; FLOVEL Energy Private Limited; ANDRITZ; Natel Energy; Gilkes; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited; SNC Lavalin Group