On.Energy on Pace to Become the Largest Energy Storage Developer for Airports in the Americas

MIAMI) - On.Energy (www.on.energy), a leader in the development of fully integrated energy storage solutions, is expanding its battery energy storage system (BESS) solutions to select airports across Latin America. Through its latest collaboration with Skysense, more than 39 MWh of turnkey energy storage systems are being installed at 11 additional airports, adding to the five systems already either operational or in final stages of commissioning. This latest project brings the total capacity of airport installations to over 65 MWh. The energy storage systems will provide airport customers with improved grid reliability, a 46,000 kg annual reduction in carbon emissions, and utility bill savings in excess of 25%.



More Headlines Articles

"When any airport in the world loses power, it causes a global chain reaction impacting millions of airport operators, airline staff, as well as vendors and passengers. Latin American airports are rapidly adopting BESS to support energy reliability, while also improving efficiency, reducing operational costs, and supporting national decarbonization goals," said Jose Manuel Diaz, On.Energy's president for South and Central America. "The previous success of these airports proves that companies can find a scalable way to deploy energy projects quickly and effectively across their portfolio while reducing utility expenditures and maximizing system efficiencies."To date, On.Energy has delivered and is currently accelerating BESS deployment for corporate, industrial, and utility customers across North America and Latin America, including industries such as airports, hotels, retailers, plastics, and power generation. On.Energy's systems are powered by its proprietary On.Command EMS and control software that leverages artificial intelligence to help airports maximize resiliency and control costs.With more than 100 MWh of battery storage in operation and under construction and an additional pipeline of nearly 3.8 GWh of BESS projects across North and South America, servicing AAA corporate, industrial, and utility customers, On.Energy is establishing itself as the leader in energy storage solutions.The company's customers include some of the world's largest commercial and industrial (C&I) brands, including Walmart, Hyatt Hotels, Grupo Bimbo, Glencore, Enel, Quimpac, Solar Axiom, and more.About On.EnergyOn.Energy is a fully integrated battery energy storage system solutions (BESS) provider. From its headquarters in Miami and offices in Texas, Mexico and Peru, On.Energy's experienced team leverages its proprietary On.Commandtm energy management system to implement customized, turnkey solutions that support peak shaving, energy arbitrage, frequency regulation, UPS/backup power, wholesale market integration, and microgrid operations for utilities, system operators and C&I customers across the Americas.Learn more about On.Energy at www.on.energy.# # #Media contact:Wendy Prabhu, Mercom Communicationsemail: on.energy@mercomcapital.comtel: +1-512-215-4452