Stracker Solar appoints former Trina Solar executive as Vice President of Sales

Ashland, Oregon - November 15, 2022: Stracker Solar is pleased to announce that Mike Sandell has been appointed as Vice President of Sales. Sandell will report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allen Gilstrap.



"Mike brings substantial solar industry experience and a resume of successful revenue generation to Stracker Solar. His skills are a perfect fit to implement the company's nationwide sales program," says Allen Gilstrap, CEO of Stracker Solar. "His thorough understanding of solar engineering, procurement, and financing makes him the ideal professional to secure and grow EPC client partnerships."As a seasoned executive managing growth initiatives in utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential markets, Sandell will oversee all aspects of Stracker Solar commercial development and engage clients by providing performance-driven solutions requisite for achieving best levelized cost of energy, return on investment, and client-satisfaction requirements. His most recent successes with Trina Solar, USA in national tracker pre-engineering sales have provided a great foundation for this new role."It's a privilege to join Stracker Solar and introduce maximized solar performance with a near-zero mounting footprint. This is a huge advantage considering environments where ground space is finite and massive mounting structures are restricted," says Sandell. "The Strackers' advanced product design and outstanding dual-axis performance fulfills an increased demand for maximized energy generation utilizing the smallest increment of land."Sandell's early career was in financial planning with a global investment firm. Seeking venture capital for a start-up solar EPC after the market crash of 2008 is what led him to the solar industry. He offered the company prospecting help to gain market share and within three months, his team successfully contracted a school district and ultimately installed 2.3MW of carport and ground-mount solar solutions. He was hired full-time to direct all sales efforts and was instrumental in the company's enhanced valuation prior to acquisition.Mike earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of Arts degree in management from the University of Redlands, California.About Stracker Solar:- Stracker Solar, headquartered in Ashland, Oregon, has been manufacturing, selling, and installing state-of-the-art elevated dual-axis solar trackers since 2017.- Strackers are the most robust, highest efficiency solar power systems available, generating up to 70% more solar energy each year than same-sized rooftop, carport, or fixed ground-mount systems. This efficiency translates to a 55%-65% lower carbon footprint as well.- Stracker's 20' pole-mounting allows continued use of the grounds below, which makes the system ideally suited for parking lots, agricultural operations, school yards, community solar projects, and more.- The Stracker solar system was developed and is currently manufactured in Ashland, Oregon. Stracker systems installed in northern California and southern Oregon have documented unparalleled performance. Based on this success, Stracker has embarked on a national expansion initiative certifying regional fabrication facilities and enlisting EPC Partners.- Strackers are patent-pending and carry the valued UL 3703 certification.