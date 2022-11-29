Astronergy continues to improve n-type TOPCon products

As the PV market is seeing the blooming of various newly developed n-type cell products, more tech problems need to be solved by all firms related, Sheng He – Astronergy cell R&D director said at the virtual conference held by TaiyangNews on Nov. 23. His presentation made clear that Astronergy is working on n-type TOPCon products.

As the PV market is seeing the blooming of various newly developed n-type cell products, more tech problems need to be solved by all firms related, Sheng He - Astronergy cell R&D director said at the virtual conference held by TaiyangNews on Nov. 23. His presentation made clear that Astronergy is working on n-type TOPCon products.



More Headlines Articles

With the attendance of PV industry insiders, the three-day High Efficiency Solar Technologies 2022 Conference has attracted a lot of attention. On behalf of Astronergy, He gave a presentation on the Technology Trend of n-type TOPCon High Efficiency Cell and Module.Due to the efficiency improvement of the PERC tech cells is significantly slowing down, the R&D of next-generation cell techs of TOPCon, HJT and TBC are accelerating, He said at the conference.According to his presentation, TOPCon tech is still facing the difficulties of yield improvement, wafer thickness reduction, laydown reduction and capacity improvement. As the pioneer in the mass production of TOPCon modules, Astronergy has made great strides and achieved great results of thinner wafers, and higher efficiency.And with its big-size n-type wafers, SMBB plus half-cutting, border reinforcement and higher reliable encapsulation, ASTRO N series TOPCon module stands out from other products.Enabled with advantages of high efficiency, high power, high reliability, low degradation and long warranty period, ASTRO N modules have gained recognition from PVEL, TÜV Rheinland and many other awards.Astronergy offered its first large batch of 156MW TOPCon modules for a project at Prignitz in Germany, which is the first and largest n-type PV modules project in Europe. From June to November this year, over 35,000 pieces of n-type TOPCon modules were sold to European countries and gained a vast amount of praise. And certainly, a great amount of TOPCon modules sold to other continents have gained positive comments from customers.The current ASRTO N module has 22.5%+ efficiency, and is rated as a Tier 1 module supplier by Bloomberg.With the mission to create a sustainable and net-zero carbon world with solar power, Astronergy will pour its strength into advanced techs to improve its n-type TOPCon cells, prepare for tech reserves on other advanced cell techs and provide better products for customers all over the world.