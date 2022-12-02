Kseng Solar Unveils New Solar Roof Mount Solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf

November 30-December 1, Kseng Solar made its debut at the Solar Solutions Düsseldorf in Germany, the leading trade fair for solar professionals in North-Rhine Westphalia. During this 2-day visit, Kseng solar had caught the attention of visitors and industry peers with the unveiling of new universal rapid solar mounting system which is suited for European market, and the display of a variety of roof & ground solar racking solutions for both residential and C&I applications.



Besides, in order to enable more home owners get easy access for energy independence, Kseng Solar also brought universal easy solar bracket, a solution adapted for multiple scenarios, which is highly pre-assembled and can be installed at garden, balcony, railing, etc.With a recent-set warehouse in the country, Kseng Solar expects to provide sufficient capacity, fast shipping, and the best after-sales service to the local community.Presented Products- Solar Roof Mounting Solutions: Universal rapid solar mounting systems, L feet Solar Metal Roof Mounting System, Standing Seam Roof Mounting System- Easy Solar Bracket: Universal Easy Solar Bracket, Balcony Easy Solar Bracket- Solar Ground Mounting Solutions: Aluminum Ground Mounting System, Steel Ground Mounting SystemDedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since 2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver top-notch solar racking solutions to Germany and elsewhere markets worldwide.