CEP Renewables' 10 MW Community Solar Landfill Project in New Jersey Begins Construction

RED BANK, N.J., December 12, 2022 - CEP Renewables and CS Energy announced that construction has begun on the 10 MW BEMS community solar landfill project, located on the Big Hill Landfill in Southampton, New Jersey. Consisting of two co-located 5 MW solar systems that span across two utility territories, this project will utilize the ballasted solar racking solution from Terrasmart. Beyond converting previously unusable land to a clean energy generating asset, the project will also serve low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents and will enable the Township to recoup 40 years of back taxes and interest. Construction of this project is expected to be complete by May 2023.



More Headlines Articles

"We are excited to be able to build upon the success of our redevelopment project in Mount Olive, New Jersey - the largest solar landfill project in North America, by utilizing a similar process with this project," said Chris Ichter, Executive Vice President at CEP Renewables.As with the Mount Olive project, the BEMS project was also purchased by way of the redevelopment and tax lien foreclosure process - a structure that was entirely unique before the Mount Olive project. The Big Hill landfill site in Southampton had been long-abandoned by its former owner, resulting in the site accruing millions of dollars in tax liens. As part of the public-private partnership between CEP and the Township of Southampton, CEP acquired the tax liens from the Township, paying back all past-due taxes in the process, and foreclosed on the landfill property. CEP is now the owner of this landfill site, and the Township, meanwhile, has been able to recoup nearly 40 years of back taxes and interest."We're proud that CEP Renewables has selected us to provide our expertise for this impactful landfill solar project due to our proven ability to complete these challenging projects safely and cost effectively," said Michael Dillon, Director of Operations at CS Energy. "We look forward to working alongside CEP Renewables to convert a previously unusable site into a solar generating field that will provide substantial environmental and financial benefits to this local community."There are over 10,000 closed landfills in the United States, and it has been determined that closed landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar capacity - enough to power 7.8 million homes or the state of South Carolina. There has also been an 80 percent increase in solar landfill projects over the past 5 years, due in large part to the landfill expertise that has been developed by companies such as CEP. This BEMS project represents just one of 16 landfill or brownfield projects that CEP currently has under development.The BEMS project adds to CEP's total of over 100 MW of solar projects in New Jersey and will contribute to New Jersey's ranking as the number one U.S. state for installed solar capacity per square mile as well as for the most planned community solar capacity serving LMI households. In total, this project will produce enough clean energy to power 2,000 households - all of which will receive guaranteed savings, and will serve as a reliable source of local tax revenue for this community long-term.About CEP Renewables, LLC:CEP Renewables designs, develops, and builds grid-connected, utility-scale solar projects. With global expertise developing projects in Europe, Asia, and North America, the company has turned its attention to New Jersey and supporting the Governor's ambitious Energy Master Plan (requiring 100% utilization of clean energy by 2050). CEP utilizes its highly-skilled professional team to implement complex remediation, engineering, and permitting strategies that allow it to bring particularly challenging projects from conception to energization. For more information visit https://www.ceprenewables.com/.About CS Energy:CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution, and highly talented workforce have enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1.5 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.