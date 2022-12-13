Soltec supplies 56 MW of its SF7 trackers to the island of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
With this latest project, comprised of 2,068 trackers, Soltec surpasses 200 MW of trackers supplied for projects in Hawaiʻi
Murcia, 13 December 2022.- Soltec, a vertically integrated enterprise that specializes in photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will supply tracker technology for 56MW of ground mount PV to be built on Oʻahu. The solar project is owned and operated by the AES Corporation.
This photovoltaic project, which consists of 108,192 PV modules, brings Soltec's total supply of trackers to 210 MW in Hawaii. Project construction is expected to start in April 2023 and be completed late in the same year. With this project, Soltec continues to expand its area of influence in the US and global markets.
"In supplying trackers for this project, we are not only strengthening our relationship with major global IPP's, but also further establishing our foothold in the United States. In Hawaiʻi we've now supplied trackers to all of the major islands, namely Kauai, Hawaiʻi, Maui and Oʻahu. Our customers are recognizing that our platform provides distinct advantages for the challenges that the terrain and space constraints present. We are proud to continue working with top-tier players and further contributing to environmental transition in the Americas", explained Colin Caufield, Soltec's Sales VP in North America.
The plant will also be equipped with battery storage, enhancing grid safety in the island and, therefore, reducing Hawaii's dependence on fossil fuels.
About Soltec
Soltec Power Holdings (ticker: ‘SOL') is a company strongly committed to innovation and sustainability which specializes in vertically integrated solutions for the photovoltaic solar energy industry. This company, based in Murcia (Spain), was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a solid presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since 2020.
