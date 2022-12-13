Soltec supplies 56 MW of its SF7 trackers to the island of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Murcia, 13 December 2022.- Soltec, a vertically integrated enterprise that specializes in photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will supply tracker technology for 56MW of ground mount PV to be built on Oʻahu. The solar project is owned and operated by the AES Corporation.



Soltec, which has the largest install base of 2-in-portrait solar trackers, will supply 2,068 units of its SF7 tracker model for these projects on Oʻahu. The tracker design is well-suited for terrain with steep slopes and rolling hills and in parcels where space is limited. This tracker technology also helps optimize install capacity and power generation.This photovoltaic project, which consists of 108,192 PV modules, brings Soltec's total supply of trackers to 210 MW in Hawaii. Project construction is expected to start in April 2023 and be completed late in the same year. With this project, Soltec continues to expand its area of influence in the US and global markets."In supplying trackers for this project, we are not only strengthening our relationship with major global IPP's, but also further establishing our foothold in the United States. In Hawaiʻi we've now supplied trackers to all of the major islands, namely Kauai, Hawaiʻi, Maui and Oʻahu. Our customers are recognizing that our platform provides distinct advantages for the challenges that the terrain and space constraints present. We are proud to continue working with top-tier players and further contributing to environmental transition in the Americas", explained Colin Caufield, Soltec's Sales VP in North America.The plant will also be equipped with battery storage, enhancing grid safety in the island and, therefore, reducing Hawaii's dependence on fossil fuels.About SoltecSoltec Power Holdings (ticker: ‘SOL') is a company strongly committed to innovation and sustainability which specializes in vertically integrated solutions for the photovoltaic solar energy industry. This company, based in Murcia (Spain), was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a solid presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since 2020.