Double success for Switch2 heat network innovation at national awards

Switch2's new ICON connected heat interface unit (HIU), which is improving heat network efficiency by up to 35%, has been shortlisted in both the CIBSE Building Performance Awards 2023 (Thermal Comfort category) and Housing Digital Innovation Awards 2023 (Most Innovative Hardware Product category).



More Headlines Articles

Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2 Energy said: "In the current energy and climate crisis, our Internet of Things (IoT) ICON technology is driving major cost and carbon savings by improving the performance and efficiency of heat networks. We're proud to reach the finals of these prestigious national awards and to be shortlisted alongside some of the UK's leading sustainable energy innovators."ICON is the first electronic HIU to use 5G NB-IoT modem and Amazon IoT technology to provide full remote connectivity with the energy centre, wider heat network management and optimisation systems.Heat network managers and operators have complete access and understanding of their network's operation, efficiency, and reliability. In this way they can maximise performance while delivering a better, more transparent customer experience. This also makes it simple and cost effective to manage commissioning and validation of the HIU.Due to the connectivity built into ICON, faults can be reported before residents are affected, and predictive maintenance becomes possible.Many issues can be remotely resolved thanks to ICON's secure web-based management portal. Where this isn't possible, proactive maintenance visits can be arranged for a convenient time rather than as an expensive and inconvenient emergency call out.So far, ICON has been installed in 30 domestic heat networks, including more than 1,887 homes. These district and community heating schemes are benefiting from ongoing performance management and the resulting cost and carbon savings.The award winners will be announced in 2023.