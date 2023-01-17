Terrasmart Wins a Transform Award North America

Terrasmart has received a silver award for Best Visual Identity in the energy and utilities sector as a result of its refreshed brand strategy. The prestigious Transform Awards recognize companies in the transformational power of rebranding and brand design. Last year's competition received 41% more submissions than in 2021 and recognized leading national brands including ETrade, NYSE, and Xfinity. This award recognizes Gibraltar's branding success bringing together a powerful portfolio of four diverse solar companies under one a cohesive brand, positioning its integrated photovoltaic products and services into best-in-class solutions provided by the new Terrasmart. The new brand concept — "Powerful Connections" — encapsulates the meaningful value that Terrasmart places on its customer partnerships.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (BUSINESS WIRE) January 17, 2023 — Terrasmart, the renewable energy portfolio of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ: ROCK), has received a silver award for Best Visual Identity in the energy and utilities sector as a result of its refreshed brand strategy. The prestigious Transform Awards recognize companies and agencies that excel in the transformational power of rebranding and brand design. Last year's competition received 41% more submissions than in 2021 and recognized leading national brands including ETrade, NYSE, and Xfinity.



After bringing together a powerful portfolio of four diverse solar companies, Gibraltar created a cohesive brand, positioning its integrated photovoltaic products and services into best-in-class solutions provided by the new Terrasmart. The new brand concept — "Powerful Connections" — encapsulates the meaningful value that Terrasmart places on its customer partnerships. Additionally, keeping the name Terrasmart would remain true to the ambition of the business, in that all products and services are designed to make the smartest use of the earth and on behalf of the Earth."Winning the Transform Award marks the pinnacle of an incredible brand journey for all of us at Terrasmart," says Vice President of Marketing Joanna Rogers. "In merging four companies under a unifying brand, we didn't just align on logos and visuals. We created a synergy of cultures and a cohesive purpose to power our people, our partners, and our industry forward."Terrasmart's win highlights the company's core belief in the infinite potential of renewable energy, and its role in building a greener future to make change happen. Depicting an infinity symbol, the logo and visuals underscore how powerful connections lead to infinite possibilities. The brand identity speaks to Terrasmart's legacy of leadership in pushing the limits, upstream and down, to be a more powerful partner.Now in their eighth year, Transform Awards North America honors excellence in rebranding and brand strategy, recognizing best practices in corporate, product, and global brand strategy, execution, content, and evaluation. Its panel of judges comprises representatives from prestigious brands including Google, Hasbro, Microsoft, Lululemon and Morgan Stanley.For more on Terrasmart's legacy of leadership, view the brand manifesto video here.###About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy portfolio of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK), is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With more than 20 GWs of solar deployed across 4,900 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more please visit Terrasmart.com.About GibraltarGibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization/talent development, Gibraltar's mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher-growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.