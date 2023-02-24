Fugro expands geotechnical fleet with purchase of two vessels

Fugro has reached agreement to acquire two platform supply vessels, Topaz Endurance and Topaz Energy, both built in 2015, which will be repurposed to geotechnical vessels. The offshore renewable energy market continues to grow rapidly, leading to high demand for Fugro's services and strong backlog growth. For Fugro's market leading position, geotechnical vessels are key strategic assets. For the foreseeable future, marine geotechnical services will not be executed with uncrewed platforms. Fugro maintains its uncrewed vessel strategy and net zero emissions roadmap.



More Headlines Articles

Securing long-term capacity is critical in order to capture the growth, in particular in the global offshore wind market. Charter rates have been increasing and the vessel market is expected to remain tight. With the purchase of these strategic assets Fugro will maintain a balanced vessel portfolio while keeping flexibility towards the future.The purchase of these core strategic assets also supports Fugro's net zero 2035 roadmap, as the vessels are significantly more energy efficient than Fugro's current fleet and offer options for hybrid conversions and/or alternative marine fuels in the future. Fugro continues to invest in remote and digital solutions and will further grow its fleet of uncrewed surface vessels as part of its net zero 2035 roadmap.