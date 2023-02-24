IMCA welcomes workboats with new membership category

With the substantial increase in both the number and sophistication of workboats operating in the offshore wind industry, and the fact that they are not currently required to comply with the ISM or ISPS codes, it will be hugely beneficial for this growing segment of the industry to be aligned with, and following, IMCA's best practice."

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has introduced a new membership category enabling workboat owners and operators around the world to join the organisation.



The new category is uniquely for the owners and operators of small workboats - including crew transfer vessels, mooring assist vessels and survey vessels - which are less than 500 gross tonnage and with a load line length of less than 24 metres.Workboat membership will provide companies with full access to IMCA's offering, including its extensive technical library and the opportunity to participate in technical committees and specialist workgroups.Mark Ford, IMCA's marine and quality manager commented: "The workboat community has strongly supported our Marine Renewable Energy Committee for several years, and we are delighted to formally welcome them into the Association. Membership will provide full access to our technical library of marine documents and formalise participation across our technical committees."With the substantial increase in both the number and sophistication of workboats operating in the offshore wind industry, and the fact that they are not currently required to comply with the ISM or ISPS codes, it will be hugely beneficial for this growing segment of the industry to be aligned with, and following, IMCA's best practice."Workboat operators interested in joining are encouraged to get in touch with IMCA today at membership@imca-int.com or find out more on the IMCA website: www.imca-int.com/membership/