Gridly Simplifies Whole Home Electrification for Massachusetts Residents

BOSTON—March 27, 2023—Massachusetts homeowners now have a clear path to transitioning off fossil fuels, lowering their monthly energy bills, and minimizing their carbon footprint: Gridly (gogridly.com), which launches today.



More Headlines Articles

Gridly is a free, first-of-its-kind online/mobile resource that empowers homeowners to accelerate their smart transition to a net zero home (home decarbonization), by reducing the research and planning process from dozens of hours to a few minutes and a few swipes or clicks.Almost 80% of Massachusetts homes have traditionally relied on fossil fuels—such as oil, gas, or propane—for heating, and many homeowners recently experienced double-digit price increases. Whole home electrification is proving to be an optimal path to reduced spending throughout the year.But a holistic evaluation of how to convert to heat pumps, clean electricity, and renewable energy sources such as solar power can be arduous, according to Gridly founder Robert Rosenfield, who was previously CEO/President of JN Phillips Auto Glass and is now focused on climate tech entrepreneurship."Whole home electrification ought to be ‘clear and low-risk' for individual homeowners to take action," stated Rosenfield. "We're giving consumers the options and support they need to identify a total solution that works for them. Gridly puts it all together in a single plan and guides the homeowner through the journey in a coordinated way."The Gridly experience starts at gogridly.com where a homeowner simply enters their address securely—and in moments, receives a free action plan, which is unique to their home, along with a custom energy profile, and connectivity to experienced contractors. The action plan, which also focuses on insulation improvements and usage tracking includes projected costs, eligible rebates, time-to-payback information and financing guidance. Then, Gridly users can manage their own plan, or connect with a Gridly ‘electrification advisor' to help navigate the journey.It was Rosenfield's own frustration researching how to convert his home that inspired Gridly. "The process required more than 100 hours, and everyone seemed to have a different recommendation. Some contractors didn't even believe in electrification. I thought that consumers deserved better," he noted.Converting that conviction into action, Rosenfield invested over a year with technology developers, user experience (UX) designers, contractors and building scientists to create the platform.The result is Gridly, which Massachusetts homeowners can start using today at gogridly.com.About GridlyGridly is an online/mobile platform that takes the mystery and confusion out of transitioning a single family home off of fossil fuels and into an efficient, clean electricity, net zero powerhouse. In just a few minutes, Massachusetts homeowners can enter their address and get their Gridly action plan, information and support on state and federal rebates and financing options, and a vetted network of experienced contractors. Gridly is free to use. Get started at gogridly.com