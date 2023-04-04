Conference explores how to raise heat network performance for cost & carbon reduction

Hosted by heat network specialist Switch2 Energy, the event will explore solutions to three major challenges facing the industry. These are how to reduce operating costs and residents' energy bills; how to reduce carbon emissions, and how to comply with tougher new regulation.



More Headlines Articles

Guest speakers from Ofgem; The Department for Energy Security & Net Zero; Ener-Vate, and Shoosmiths will join Switch2's experts to discuss these challenges. They will also examine opportunities to maximise the efficient, compliant performance of communal heating systems.The conference is aimed at housing associations, local authorities and private developers who manage heat networks, or are looking to add communal heating to their property portfolios."New solutions are urgently required to improve the low efficiency of UK heat networks and reduce costs and carbon emissions", said Richard Harrison, CEO of Switch2. "Delegates will gain expert insights on how to transform existing and new communal heat schemes - to prepare for major sector growth and net zero delivery."We'll look at how to exploit innovative technologies, data analysis and other best practice to drive world-class operation, customer service and overall performance standards."Delegates will be invited to take part in a round table workshop to swap ideas and experiences on how to improve resident communications and support vulnerable customers.The free event will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm, followed by a drinks reception and networking.Register for the event to explore the challenges and opportunities of improving heat network performance to support residents and drive decarbonisation.