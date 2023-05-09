Trina Solar and Powernice have signed a contract for the supply of intelligent linear actuators. This significant order of drive parts has been making waves in the industry, and it has now been settled, with all linear actuators being supplied by Powernice.

The Qatar Industrial City Solar Power Project is currently under construction in Mesaieed Industrial City and Ras Laffan Industrial City. The project is being developed and built by Qatar Energy Company, with Samsung & Co. responsible for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC).



The solar tracking system for the project will use 13,849 sets of Tina Pioneer 2P horizontal single-axis intelligent tracking brackets, all of which will be equipped with Powernice mechanical linkage intelligent linear actuators and supporting equipment. These components are critical to ensuring that the solar panels track the sun's movement accurately and generate the maximum amount of energy possible. The project is expected to be completed and operational in 2024, generating clean and renewable energy for the surrounding areas.As per Mr. Yang Yong, the Chairman of Powernice, Powernice has a strategic partnership with Trina Solar for linear tracking solutions. Together, they have previously built nearly 2GW of PV tracking plants worldwide.Mr. Yong further added that "the exclusive supply of core driving components by Powernice for the large-scale photovoltaic projects in Qatar is a significant recognition of our products by Trina Solar. This partnership further enhances the brand effect of Powernice linear actuators and improves market competitiveness". Mr. Yong emphasized that this development is of great significance for Powernice and Trina Solar's ongoing collaboration in the solar energy industry.In conclusion, the partnership between Powernice and Trina Solar is a testament to the importance of collaboration in the renewable energy industry. It highlights the critical role that innovative companies like Powernice play in developing cutting-edge technology to drive the transition towards sustainable energy. This partnership further strengthens the market competitiveness of Powernice linear actuators and enhances their reputation as a leading brand in the industry.